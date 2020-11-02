Austria: Several people injured in Vienna shooting

Police confirm shots were fired and there are ‘multiple’ injuries in the centre of the Austrian capital.

Several people, including a police officer, have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the city’s police department said.

Police said on Twitter that the exact circumstances of Monday’s incident were still being determined.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” read the police tweet.

Austrian news service APA, quoting the interior ministry, said one attacker was killed and that another is believed to be on the run.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer called the incident “an apparent terror attack”.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square.

Local media reported that a synagogue in the area was targeted but Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target, adding that they were closed at the time.