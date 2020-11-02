Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News

Austria: Several people injured in Vienna shooting

Police confirm shots were fired and there are ‘multiple’ injuries in the centre of the Austrian capital.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square [Joe Klamar/AFP]
Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square [Joe Klamar/AFP]
2 Nov 2020

Several people, including a police officer, have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the city’s police department said.

Police said on Twitter that the exact circumstances of Monday’s incident were still being determined.

“Shots fired in the Inner City district – there are persons injured – KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport,” read the police tweet.

Austrian news service APA, quoting the interior ministry, said one attacker was killed and that another is believed to be on the run.

Austria’s interior minister Karl Nehammer called the incident “an apparent terror attack”.

Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported a large police operation in Schwedenplatz square.

Local media reported that a synagogue in the area was targeted but Jewish community leader Oskar Deutsch said on Twitter it was not clear whether the Vienna synagogue and adjoining offices had been the target, adding that they were closed at the time.

Police blocks a street near Schwedenplatz square after a shooting [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]
Armed police patrol at the area around the state opera in central Vienna following the  shooting [Joe Klamar/AFP]
 

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Oil rises ahead of US elections and as Europe locks down

By Monday afternoon, both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate pared their earlier losses [File: Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

Ouattara’s election victory could risk Ivory Coast’s stability

Electoral commission officials are seen at a polling station in Abidjan on October 31, 2020, during Ivory Coast's presidential election [Photo by Issouf SANOGO/AFP]

Clorox Co cleans up as US consumers stock up on bleach, charcoal

Demand for disinfectants including bleach has surged amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic [File: Scott Eells/Bloomberg]

French minister’s comments on ‘separatism law’ spark backlash

Darmanin, left, is taking a leading role in the country's security affairs following two deadly attacks [File: Ludovic Marin/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

Everything you need to know about US elections – in infographics

These are projections for how state vote totals will turn out, on a map that represents the electoral votes of each state [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

Dozens killed in ‘brutal’ western Ethiopia attack

The exact death toll remains unknown, with local media reports speaking about 'several dozen deaths' [File: Giulia Paravicini/Reuters]

Biden, Trump to rally on final day of elections race: Live news

Biden will focus on Pennsylvania and Ohio while Trump will hold five rallies in four states in the final day of campaigning [AFP]