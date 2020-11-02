French minister’s comments on ‘separatism law’ spark backlash

Under new bill, people who refuse treatment from a doctor of the opposite sex could face a five-year jail sentence and a 75,000-euro fine.

On October 2, French President Emmanuel Macron made a keenly awaited speech laying out plans to address what he called “Islamist separatism”.

He announced several measures that will form a bill and go to parliament, such as improving the oversight of mosque financing, and scrutinising schools and associations serving religious communities.

During the speech, he said Islam was a religion “in crisis” globally; his speech is now among the reasons why Muslims across the world are protesting against him.

On Sunday, his interior minister Gerald Darmanin, in an interview with the Lille-based newspaper La Voix du Nord, said France was “waging a war against radical Islam” as he gave further details of the bill.

In comments that have further angered activists and France’s Muslim minority, the largest in Europe, Darmanin said that anyone seeking medical care such as someone “who refuses to be treated by a woman” could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros.

Lutte contre le terrorisme et l’islam radical : retrouvez mon entretien dans @lavoixdunord 👇https://t.co/0KYRPPTR2i — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) November 1, 2020

Darmanin said the measures would apply to anyone “putting pressure on public officials” as well as “anyone refusing a teacher’s lessons”.

While vague, the details provoked a backlash on social media, with many arguing against prison sentences and large fines for refusing a doctor or nurse of the opposite sex.

Dans @lavoixdunord, Gérald Darmanin annonce que le délit de séparatisme punira de 5 ans de prison celles et ceux qui refusent de se faire soigner par un médecin d'un autre genre.

Le libre choix du médecin par son patient est pourtant inscrit dans le code de déontologie (art 6) pic.twitter.com/YxsUn1yqZJ — Pierre Januel (@PJanuel) November 1, 2020

Sihame Assbague, a journalist, tweeted an imaginary conversation in the future, in prison, between people who had been punished for insisting upon receiving treatment from a female gynaecologist or male proctologist.

– Pourquoi t’es en prison toi ?

– Longue histoire, laisse tomber…et toi ?

– J’ai insisté pour que ce soit une femme gynéco qui m’ausculte…

– Dinguerie. C’est comme mon cousin, il a pris 2 ans parce qu’il a demandé un proctologue homme.

– …

– … __________

Fascisation. https://t.co/ItojpZsKP8 — Sihame Assbague (@s_assbague) November 1, 2020

Translation: – What are you in for? – Long story, forget it … and you? – I insisted it be a woman gynaecologist who examined me … – Crazy. It’s like my cousin, he got 2 years because he asked for a male proctologist. – … – …

Philippe Marliere, professor of French and European politics at University College London tweeted: “Macron’s France is fast becoming a nasty authoritarian regime.”

The government will present the “separatism law” bill in December in an attempt to strengthen a 1905 law that officially separated church and state in France.

Elsewhere, it plans to limit homeschooling in order to prevent Muslim schools run by what Macron called “religious extremists,” and create a special certificate programme for French imams.

Darmanin’s latest announcement appeared to strengthen those measures. In his interview, he said he had spoken about the additions with Macron during a security meeting last Friday.

Rim Sarah Alouane, a French academic researching religious freedom, human rights and civil liberties in France, said: “Needless to say that there are women (regardless of their belief, religion, philosophy etc) who prefer being treated by a woman for many reasons. Also, the right to freely choose your doctor is guaranteed by the medical code of ethics.

“There is no way this law can be fully deemed constitutional, but hey, nowadays, you never know.”

#France🇫🇷After linking halal food in supermarkets to "islamic separatism", the Minister of Interior wants a fine of 75,000€ and up to 5 years in jail for any person who refuses a doctor of the opposite sex. This administration needs a set of straitjackets. — Yasser Louati (@yasserlouati) November 2, 2020

In recent weeks, Darmanin has raised controversy as he takes a leading role in the country’s security affairs following two deadly attacks.

In an interview with BFMTV after teacher Samuel Paty was killed, he said he was “shocked” to see halal and kosher food aisles in supermarkets, which he believed contributed to separatism in France, comments that were instantly mocked on social media.

At the time of publishing, the French interior ministry had not responded to Al Jazeera’s request for comment.

Paty was beheaded on October 16 in broad daylight by his school near Paris having shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

His death led to an outpouring of grief and saw top officials renew their support for the right to show the images, which are deeply offensive to Muslims as they often link Islam and “terrorism”.

On Thursday, a Tunisian suspect killed three people at a church in Nice.

Darmanin told BFMTV that he will travel to Tunisia and Algeria this week to discuss security measures with his counterparts.

While Muslims across the world have condemned the deadly attacks, including leaders of Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia, there is growing concern about the possible “collective punishment” of French Muslims.

Some are also upset by the renewed public support for the right to show the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad – a deeply revered figure in Islam, some of which have been projected onto French government buildings in the wake of Paty’s death.

According to a bill proposal, anyone who refuses to be examined by a doctor of the opposite gender in France will be sentenced to five years in prison. Macron’s France is fast becoming a nasty authoritarian regime. https://t.co/rZNUpxzZBL — Philippe Marlière (@PhMarliere) November 2, 2020

Rebecca Rosman contributed to this report from Paris.