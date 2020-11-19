Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

US health agency urges Americans to stay home for Thanksgiving

The CDC says travelling may increase the spread of COVID-19 amid an uptick in infections across the United States.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday recommended Americans do not travel during next week's Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike [File: Seth Wenig/AP]
19 Nov 2020

The top public health agency in the United States has recommended that US citizens do not travel during next week’s Thanksgiving holiday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus as cases of COVID-19 spike around the country.

“Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in new guidelines published on its website on Thursday.

The travel advice is a “strong recommendation” but not a requirement, Henry Walke, a CDC official, said on a call with reporters.

The agency said it made the recommendation for the Thanksgiving holiday on November 26 after many states across the country experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

The CDC advised against gathering with anyone who has not lived in the same household for at least 14 days. [Elaine Thompson/AP]
More than 11 million COVID-19 cases have been reported to date, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, and at least 250,000 people have died – the highest totals in the world.

The CDC advised against gathering with anyone who has not lived in the same household for at least 14 days, the incubation period for COVID-19 infection.

For those Americans who choose to travel, the CDC recommended getting a flu shot before travelling, wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently, as well as maintaining at least 1.8 metres (6 feet) distance from other travellers.

While the agency recommended virtual Thanksgiving gatherings, the CDC said anyone who does gather in person should bring their own food and utensils, and celebrate outdoors if possible.

If celebrating indoors, the CDC recommends opening windows and putting fans in front of open windows to pull fresh air into the room where guests are sitting. It also suggests limiting the number of people near where food is being prepared.

Shares in airlines and hotel companies have plummeted since the outbreak began as government officials have advised against unnecessary travel [File: Seth Wenig/AP]
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is typically the busiest travelling day of the year in the US, as Americans gather with friends and family around the country.

The AAA travel agency has said it anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in the number of travellers this Thanksgiving, the largest single-year drop since 2008.

Based on its October models, it forecasts 50 million Americans will travel for the holiday, compared with 55 million in 2019.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

