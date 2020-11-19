Live
News

Suspected rebels killed in Kashmir gun battle

At least four suspected rebels killed and two policemen injured in a gunfight with security forces near Jammu city of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Indian security forces inspect the site after the gunfight in Jammu [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
Indian security forces inspect the site after the gunfight in Jammu [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
19 Nov 2020

Four suspected rebels were killed in a gun battle with security forces on a highway on the outskirts of Jammu city in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

At least two Indian police officers were wounded during the clash that took place at a toll plaza in the Nagrota area in Kashmir’s southern city, police said.

Police Inspector General Mukesh Singh told reporters the shooting lasted for three hours.

The gunbattle erupted at 4.20am local time (22:50 GMT on Wednesday) after the truck in which the suspected rebels were travelling was intercepted by security personnel near a toll plaza, paramilitary force spokesman Moses Dinakaran said.

Police said suspected rebels fired at the checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, after which security forces returned fire.

Police said they were verifying the identities of those killed [Channi Anand/AP Photo]
Police said they were verifying the identities of those killed.

Traffic on the busy highway was stopped by the police.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and both claim the region in its entirety.

Rebel groups have been fighting for Kashmir’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels. Pakistan says it only provides moral and diplomatic support to the rebels.

More than 45,000 people – mostly civilians – have been killed since the armed rebellion erupted in the late 1980s.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

UK will likely follow the US in cutting Afghan troops: Minister

The UK has about 1,000 troops stationed in the war-torn country [File: Abdul Malik/AFP]

Austria: Anti-Muslim rhetoric rises after Vienna attack

Muslims pray for victims of a gun attack during their Friday prayer at a mosque in Vienna, Austria [Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

In Pictures: Deadly Uganda protests over Bobi Wine’s arrest

Wine being led into a vehicle by riot police in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. [Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]

US to label Israel boycott movement as ‘anti-Semitic’: Pompeo

Pompeo is in Israel as part of his last Middle East tour as US secretary of state [File: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP]
Most Read

Emmanuel Macron: From celebrated centrist to divisive leader

French President Emmanuel Macron stands guard after laying a wreath of flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France during ceremonies marking the 74th anniversary of World War II victory in Europe, May 8, 2018 [Martin Bureau/EPA-EFE]

India: Outrage after Muslim woman ‘burnt alive by molester’

#JusticeForGulnaz trended on twitter on Monday as people expressed anguish at delay in registering of the case against the perpetrators [File: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters]

Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine carries his poster during street protests against his arrest during a campaign rally [Badru Katumba/AFP]

Australia finds evidence of war crimes in Afghanistan inquiry

An official inquiry has found 'credible information' of alleged war crimes committed by Australian special forces soldiers in Afghanistan [File: Corporal Chris Moore/EPA]