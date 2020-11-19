Live
DEVELOPING STORY
News|Military

Australia: Troops carried out unlawful killings in Afghanistan

Four-year inquiry began after local media reported special forces had killed unarmed men and children.

An honour guard at Department of Defence headquarters ahead of the release of the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry in Canberra [Mick Tsikas via Reuters]
An honour guard at Department of Defence headquarters ahead of the release of the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry in Canberra [Mick Tsikas via Reuters]
19 Nov 2020

Australia said on Thursday that its special forces had carried out 39 unlawful killings in Afghanistan, as it released a long-awaited report into alleged crimes committed by some members of its military in the South Asian nation.

Australia launched the inquiry in 2016, amid allegations by local media about the killing of unarmed men and children that the government initially tried to suppress.

Detailing the findings, General Angus John Campbell said the investigation found evidence that 25 members of the Australian special forces had killed prisoners, farmers or other civilians.

The report “found there to be credible information to substantiate 23 incidents of alleged unlawful killing of 39 people by 25 Australian special forces personnel predominantly from the Special Air Service Regiment,” Campbell told reporters.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to respond to the findings later on Thursday, Last week he warned the report would contain “difficult and hard news for Australians”.

Reuters news agency reported Morrison had spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ahead of the release.

Australia said last week that it would appoint a special investigator to determine whether to go ahead with prosecutions.

The Australian military was deployed alongside forces from the United States and other allies in Afghanistan following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In the years since, a series of often-harrowing reports have emerged about the conduct of its elite special forces units – ranging from a prisoner being shot dead to save space in a helicopter to the killing of a six-year-old child in a house raid.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Trump has made no plans to host G7 summit: Report

The UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and President of the European Council Donald Tusk met as the European members of the G7 in Biarritz, France on August 24, 2019 [File: Markus Schreiber/Pool via Reuters]

US senators seek to halt Trump’s $23bn UAE arms sale

United States President Donald Trump plans to sell Reaper drones and other munitions to the United Arab Emirates [Dominque Faget/AFP]

US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 250,000

Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) on October 31 in Houston, Texas [Go Nakamura/Getty Images/AFP]

Canadian opposition: Trudeau must ‘grow a spine’, ban Huawei 5G

The motion passed by Canada's Conservative opposition called on the government to officially ban Huawei 5G in 30 days and counter Chinese operations aimed at intimidating Chinese nationals in Canada [File: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP/Getty Images via Bloomberg]
Most Read

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

What’s happening in the US presidential transition standoff?

President-elect Joe Biden attends a national security briefing with experts in Wilmington, Delaware [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

US states’ rush to certify election results in 500 words

An election worker looks at a ballot during a Cobb County hand recount of presidential votes in Marietta, Georgia [The Associated Press]

Deadly protests in Uganda after Bobi Wine arrested again

A supporter of Ugandan musician turned politician Bobi Wine carries his poster during street protests against his arrest during a campaign rally [Badru Katumba/AFP]