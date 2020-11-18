Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 cases in S Korea exceed 300 for first time since August

Stubborn cluster outbreaks prompt concern that country is on brink of another wave of the coronavirus.

South Korea is tightening physical distancing measures amid concerns it is facing a new wave of the pandemic [File: Yonhap via EPA]
South Korea is tightening physical distancing measures amid concerns it is facing a new wave of the pandemic [File: Yonhap via EPA]
18 Nov 2020

South Korea reported 313 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number since late August, as cluster infections continued to emerge from offices, medical facilities and small gatherings, underlining concerns that the country is facing another wave of the virus.

The country confirmed daily cases of more than 200 for five days in a row and exceeded 300 for the first time since August 29, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The government has already announced that physical-distancing measures in the greater Seoul area will be tightened from Thursday in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

“We’re in a crisis where there are pessimistic views that predict another nationwide transmission,” Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae told a meeting.

“Infections are now occurring simultaneously in every corner of our society, real life situations, unlike the past when there were large outbreaks from a specific place or group.”

Of the new cases, 245 were locally transmitted and 68 imported. Nearly 74 percent of domestic infections came from the greater Seoul area, home to about half the country’s 52 million people.

South Korea has managed to control the virus through a policy of testing, tracing and isolation, but is tightening physical-distancing rules amid a sustained triple-digit increase in cases [Ed Jones/AFP]
Cases have been linked to a variety of settings and events including a hiking club, a sauna, a factory and family gatherings that authorities say make tracing and testing more complicated.

South Korea has now confirmed a total of 29,311 cases, with 496 deaths. Some 67 patients are seriously or critically ill with COVID-19.

From Thursday, public gatherings of 100 people or more will be banned, religious services and sporting events will be limited to 30 percent capacity, and high-risk facilities including clubs and karaoke bars will be required to ensure more space between patrons and set up partitions.

Health authorities have warned South Korea could report as many as 400 cases a day and further tightening of restrictions might be necessary if the situation does not stabilise over the next two weeks.

“It’s difficult to overcome this new crisis …,” Kang said, urging citizens to implement strict hygiene rules and minimise travel and year-end celebrations.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters

Related

More from News

Donald Trump fires cyber-chief who said US election was clean

Christopher Krebs has received praise from Democrats and Republicans for his handling of the election [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Early trial results show Sinovac vaccine triggers immune response

Early results from CoronaVac trials suggest it triggers an immune response [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

US to drop drug charges against Mexico’s former defence chief

Mexico's former Defence Secretary General Salvador Cienfuegos attends an event at a military zone in Mexico City in 2016 [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

Roche on track to produce Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail

Regeneron has engaged in discussions with the United States Food and Drug Administration almost every day since it submitted its application for emergency use of the COVID-19 drug in October [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]
Most Read

Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds: Study

Scientists say more clinical research is needed to see if lab results can be reproduced in patients [File: Seth Wenig/AP]

US judge sceptical of Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania challenge

Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally outside the State Capitol building after news media declared Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, US [Leah Millis/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy promises ‘final’ offensive in Tigray

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force prepare to deploy to Sanja, Amhara region, near the border with Tigray [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

US announces plans to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

The new plan will accelerate troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan during United States President Donald Trump's final days in office [Tom Brenner/Reuters]