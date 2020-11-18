Live
News

As Pompeo visits Georgia, thousands protest over election results

Thousands formed a live chain in Tbilisi holding a huge Georgian national flag and posters saying: ‘USA – Thanks for supporting our liberty!’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to meet with Georgia's Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II at the Patriarchate of Georgia in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 18, 2020 [Patrick Semansky/Reuters]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to meet with Georgia's Orthodox Patriarch Ilia II at the Patriarchate of Georgia in Tbilisi, Georgia, November 18, 2020 [Patrick Semansky/Reuters]
18 Nov 2020

Thousands of Georgians unhappy over the way a recent parliamentary election was held took to the streets of the capital Tbilisi on Wednesday, as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held talks with politicians and a church leader.

Georgia, a small South Caucasus country which Washington has traditionally strongly supported, including with military aid, is Pompeo’s latest stopover on a multi-country tour.

His next stop is Israel.

Pompeo on Wednesday held talks with President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Georgian Orthodox Church Patriarch Ilia II, as well as civil society representatives.

Pompeo told the Georgian prime minister he recognised “the pain and difficulty connected to the (Russian) occupation of your country”, a reference to the fact that Russian forces garrison two breakaway Georgian regions after a 2008 war.

Pompeo said the United States wanted to continue supporting Georgia in building its institutions to ensure “free and fair elections and all of the things that come with robust debate and democracy”.

The opposition praised Pompeo’s visit.

“Georgia needs continued and active US involvement to support its security and democracy in order to push back on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s aggression in this frontier state,” Giga Bokeria, an opposition leader, told the Reuters news agency.

Outside, thousands of people formed a live chain in the city centre holding a huge Georgian national flag and posters saying: “USA – Thanks for supporting our liberty!” and “Elections rigged by Russian oligarch”, referring to Bidzina Ivanishvili, the head of the governing party, who made his fortune in Russia in the 1990s.

According to official results of an October 31 parliamentary election, the governing Georgian Dream party won 48.23 percent of the vote, with the largest opposition party, the United National Movement (UNM), taking 27.18 percent.

The opposition accuses Georgian Dream and its supporters of vote-buying, of making threats against voters and observers, and of violations during the count. Eight opposition parties, including the UNM, have said they will boycott Parliament and are demanding an election rerun.

Georgian Dream leaders have denied the opposition’s accusations, and international observers said the election had been competitive and fundamental freedoms had generally been respected.

Source : Reuters
More from News

‘Untrue’: Muslim Pro app denies selling user data to US military

The Motherboard investigation has raised privacy concerns among Muslims across the world [Getty Images]

Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top cosmetic brands: AP

A female worker sprays herbicide in a palm oil plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia [Binsar Bakkara/AP]

Mike Pompeo to visit illegal settlement in occupied West Bank

The Psagot winery, established in part on land the Palestinians say was stolen from local residents, is part of a sprawling network of Israeli settlements in the West Bank that are considered illegal under international law [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Obama’s description of Indian leaders in memoir causes flutter

Obama describes Singh as 'a chief architect of India's economic transformation' [File: EPA/Harish Tyagi]
Most Read

Donald Trump fires cyber-chief who said US election was clean

Christopher Krebs has received praise from Democrats and Republicans for his handling of the election [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Israeli air raids in Syria kill three soldiers, hit Iranian sites

Israeli soldiers walk during a drill in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier in August [Amir Cohen/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy promises ‘final’ offensive in Tigray

Ethiopian refugees who fled fighting in Tigray province lay in a hut at the Um Rakuba camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref province [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds: Study

Scientists say more clinical research is needed to see if lab results can be reproduced in patients [File: Seth Wenig/AP]