Syria’s veteran foreign minister Walid al-Moalem dies

Al-Moalem was a staunch defender of Bashar al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked the decade-old Syrian war.

Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem, 79, had for years been in poor health with heart problems [Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters]
16 Nov 2020

Syria’s top diplomat and longtime Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem, a staunch defender of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a 10-year conflict, has died, state TV reported early on Monday.

There were no details on the cause of death, but the 79-year old had for years been in poor health with heart problems.

Moalem was first appointed foreign minister in 2006 and also held the post of deputy prime minister

The veteran diplomat saw his country’s tilt further towards Iran and Russia, which have helped shore up Assad’s rule and allowed the authoritarian leader to regain most of the territory he once lost to fighters.

Syria erupted into civil war nearly 10 years ago after Assad in 2011 began a brutal crackdown on protesters calling for an end to his family’s rule.

Moalem accused Washington and the West of increasing the country’s unrest and labelled armed fighters as “terrorists” in a conflict that has cost tens of hundreds of thousands of deaths and led to the exodus of millions of refugees.

