Live
News

South Africa issues arrest warrant for fugitive Malawi ‘prophet’

Shepherd Bushiri fled with his wife to his native country, Malawi, in breach of strict bail conditions.

Media reports claimed that the Sheperd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, who was visiting South Africa [File: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo images]
Media reports claimed that the Sheperd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled the country with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, who was visiting South Africa [File: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo images]
16 Nov 2020

South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for a controversial millionaire preacher who faces fraud charges after he fled to his native country, Malawi, in breach of strict bail conditions, police said.

Shepherd Bushiri, a self-proclaimed prophet known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle, was granted bail in South Africa where he lives, in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering. He is co-accused along with his wife, Mary Bushiri.

“A warrant of arrest has been issued this morning by the Pretoria magistrates court for the two fugitives,” Katlego Mogale, acting spokeswoman for the elite police unit known as the Hawks, said in a statement on Monday.

Bushiri had said on Saturday he had fled South Africa as he feared for his life.

In recent days, media reports claimed that the Bushiris fled the country with Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera, who was on a two-day official visit to South Africa during which he held talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Both the Malawian and South African governments have refuted the claims, saying that immigration officials verified the identities of all passengers on the presidential flight on Friday.

The couple’s bail has been cancelled and they will each forfeit the 200,000 rand ($13,000) they had individually posted.

South Africa has initiated a process to extradite them from Malawi, the government announced at the weekend.

The Malawian president said he would not intervene in the case.

“He will leave it to state institutions to do their job,” Chakwera’s spokesman Brian Banda told AFP news agency.

The preacher has made his wealth from donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in Pretoria.

He also has investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Oil jumps 4 percent on upbeat COVID-19 vaccine news

Oil rallied on Monday on positive coronavirus vaccine news and as OPEC+ mulls over extending output cuts [File: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters]

New vaccine, more cases in US, Europe: Coronavirus live news

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, becoming the second promising announcement in the battle against COVID-19 [Tobias Schwarz / AFP]

Sweden sharply limits gatherings as second COVID-19 wave swells

People walk in central Stockholm, Sweden, as the coronavirus continues to spread [Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via Reuters]

Cash strapped Saudi Aramco to return to bond market

The lion's share of Aramco's dividends are paid to the Saudi government, which faces a yawning budget deficit as the pandemic continues to depress crude prices [File: Mohammed al-Nemer/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective

Moderna said on Monday its COVID-19 shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus that is surging in the US and around the world [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters]

Will a Biden-Harris administration confront Modi on human rights?

Despite the Modi government’s perceived preference for Trump in the elections, analysts say the two countries will work closely and strengthen their ties [File: Niharika Kulkarni /Reuters]

Ethiopia says new town seized in Tigray

Refugees from Ethiopia's Tigray region wait to register at the UNCHR centre at Hamdayet, Sudan, on Saturday [Marwan Ali/AP]

Iran blasts ‘hate-mongering’ in Saudi king’s comments

Saudi Arabia's King Salman stressed 'the dangers of Iran’s regional project' in a speech on Sunday [File: Edgar Su/Reuters]