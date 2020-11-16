New vaccine, more cases in US, Europe: Coronavirus live news

Seven others suffer severe burns including the doctor responsible for COVID-19 unit at hospital in city of Piatra Neamt.
US firm Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, becoming the 2nd promising announcement in the battle against COVID-19.
Sweden placed a nationwide limit of eight people for all gatherings in an effort to bring down coronavirus infections. The limit takes effect November 24 and will last for four weeks.
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference that the situation will get worse and appealed to Swedes to “do your duty” and “take responsibility to stop the spread” of COVID-19.
Sweden had opted for a different – and much debated – approach to handling the pandemic by keeping large sections of society open.
The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is no time for complacency in confronting the coronavirus, despite positive news about possible vaccines.
“Right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in #COVID19 cases we’re seeing in some countries,” Ghebreyesus Tweeted.
“Particularly in Europe and the Americas, #healthworkers and health systems are being pushed to the breaking point.”
"This is not the time for complacency.
While we continue to receive encouraging news about #COVID19 vaccines & remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to start to arrive in the coming months"-@DrTedros
The World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections, an internal email obtained by The Associated Press showed.
The revelation came amid a surge of cases in Europe, host country Switzerland, and the city of Geneva, in particular, and the email said about half of the infections were in people who had been working from home. But 32 were in staff who had been working on the premises of the headquarters building.
The Dow and S&P 500 indexes rallied on Monday after Moderna said preliminary trial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine to be 94.5 percent effective – the second promising announcement from the vaccine front in as many weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulted more than 364 points or 1.23 percent at the open of trading on Wall Street, bringing the 30-share index within striking distance of the 30,000 mark.
US biotech firm Moderna Inc on Monday said preliminary data from a continuing phase three study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it to be 94.5 percent effective.
“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement. “This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease.”
