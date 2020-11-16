New vaccine, more cases in US, Europe: Coronavirus live news

US firm Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, becoming the 2nd promising announcement in the battle against COVID-19.

More than 54 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally and 1,319,267​ have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Infections, hospitalisations and deaths continue to surge across much of the United States and states have imposed new restrictions.

Governments in Europe scramble amid an alarming rise in case numbers.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. This is Jihan Abdalla.

35 mins ago (17:40 GMT)

Sweden imposes new restrictions

Sweden placed a nationwide limit of eight people for all gatherings in an effort to bring down coronavirus infections. The limit takes effect November 24 and will last for four weeks.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told a news conference that the situation will get worse and appealed to Swedes to “do your duty” and “take responsibility to stop the spread” of COVID-19.

Sweden had opted for a different – and much debated – approach to handling the pandemic by keeping large sections of society open.

59 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

WHO says no time for COVID complacency despite vaccine news

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is no time for complacency in confronting the coronavirus, despite positive news about possible vaccines.

“Right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in #COVID19 cases we’re seeing in some countries,” Ghebreyesus Tweeted.

“Particularly in Europe and the Americas, #healthworkers and health systems are being pushed to the breaking point.”

"This is not the time for complacency. While we continue to receive encouraging news about #COVID19 vaccines & remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to start to arrive in the coming months"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 16, 2020

59 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, among WHO Geneva staff

The World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections, an internal email obtained by The Associated Press showed.

The revelation came amid a surge of cases in Europe, host country Switzerland, and the city of Geneva, in particular, and the email said about half of the infections were in people who had been working from home. But 32 were in staff who had been working on the premises of the headquarters building.

59 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

Dow jumps 360 points on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine news

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes rallied on Monday after Moderna said preliminary trial data showed its COVID-19 vaccine to be 94.5 percent effective – the second promising announcement from the vaccine front in as many weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average vaulted more than 364 points or 1.23 percent at the open of trading on Wall Street, bringing the 30-share index within striking distance of the 30,000 mark.

Moderna said preliminary data from a continuing phase three study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it to be 94.5 percent effective [Hans Pennink/AP Photo]

59 mins ago (17:15 GMT)

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective

US biotech firm Moderna Inc on Monday said preliminary data from a continuing phase three study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it to be 94.5 percent effective.

“This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement. “This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease.”

