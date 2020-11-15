Live
News|Conflict

Israel attacks Hamas positions after rockets fired from Gaza

Air strikes and tank fire came after two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli army says it struck Hamas's 'underground infrastructure' and military posts with air attacks in Gaza [File: Reuters]
Israeli army says it struck Hamas's 'underground infrastructure' and military posts with air attacks in Gaza [File: Reuters]
15 Nov 2020

Israel’s military says it attacked positions in the Gaza Strip following rocket fire from the area.

Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Saturday, the Israeli army said, although there were no immediate reports of casualties or any damage.

The Israeli army tweeted that it “struck Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts in Gaza” on Sunday morning – using fighter jets, helicopters and tanks – and it “is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity”.

Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of air raids overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah, and Beit Hanoun, without reporting any casualties.

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said Israeli helicopters bombed the southern city of Rafah and tanks bombed areas in the east, as well as the western resort of Beit Lahia.

In a statement, the Israeli military said two rockets were launched into Israel with one reaching the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and the other stretching into central Israel. The projectiles landed in open areas.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas officials.

On high alert

The rocket fire from Gaza – which has not been claimed – comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata, who was killed in an air strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.

Islamic Jihad is one of the armed groups operating in Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Israeli military was reportedly on high alert and monitoring the Strip, where roughly two million Palestinians live.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller skirmishes since 2007.

Egypt and Qatar have brokered an informal ceasefire in recent years in which Hamas has reined in rocket attacks in exchange for economic aid and a loosening of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but the arrangement has broken down on a number of occasions.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

A number of Palestinian armed groups operate in Gaza, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks and typically responds to rocket fire with air raids.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

The pipeline that could complicate ‘reset’ of US-Canada relations

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured in 2016 with then-United States Vice President Joe Biden, says his government is firmly committed to getting the Keystone XL pipeline built [File: Chris Wattie/Reuters]

‘Makes no difference’: Saudi minister slams German arms ban

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called Berlin's weapons-sale ban 'illogical' [File: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters]

Moldova torn between Russia and West in presidential run-off

One of Europe's poorest countries, as many as 40 percent of Moldova's citizens are estimated to have travelled abroad to work [Vladislav Culiomza/Reuters]

Thousands trapped in Philippines as toll from Typhoon Vamco rises

People stand on a roof of a building after Typhoon Vamco resulted in severe flooding in the Cagayan Valley region in the Philippines [Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via Reuters]
Most Read

Violence erupts as thousands rally behind Trump in Washington, DC

Police detain a person as supporters of President Trump clash with opponents in Washington, DC early Sunday [Jim Urquhart/Reuters]

RCEP: Asia-Pacific nations sign world’s biggest trade pact

ASEAN and other Asia-Pacific leaders pose for a group photo during the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019 [Manan Vatsyayana/ AFP]

Ethiopia: Tigray leader confirms bombing Eritrean capital

‘Prophet’ wanted for fraud flees to Malawi from South Africa

Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa's Gauteng province [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]