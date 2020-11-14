Live
News

Egypt unveils scores of ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara

Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minister says discovered items date back to the Late Period from 664 to 332 BC.

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
14 Nov 2020

Egyptian officials have announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins – some with mummies inside – and some 40 gilded statues in a vast pharaonic necropolis south of the capital, Cairo.

Colourful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed on Saturday in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser at Saqqara.

Archaeologists opened a coffin with a well-preserved mummy wrapped in cloth inside. They also carried out x‐raying visualising the structures of the ancient mummy, showing how the body had been preserved.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany told a news conference that the discovered items date back to the Ptolemaic dynasty that ruled Egypt for some 300 years – from around 320 BC to about 30 BC, and the Late Period (664-332 BC).

The Saqqara site is part of the necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids, as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s.

“Saqqara has yet to reveal all of its contents. It is a treasure,” El-Anany said. “Excavations are still under way. Whenever we empty a burial shaft of sarcophagi, we find an entrance to another.”

The sealed wooden coffins belonged to top officials of the Late Period and the Ptolemaic period of ancient Egypt [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
The minister said authorities would move the artefacts to at least three Cairo museums including the Grand Egyptian Museum that Egypt is building near the Giza Pyramids.

The discovery at the famed necropolis is the latest in a series of archaeological finds in Egypt. Since September, antiquities authorities revealed at least 140 sealed sarcophagi, with mummies inside most of them, in the same area of Saqqara.

Egyptian archaeologists found other “shafts full of coffins, well-gilded, well-painted, well-decorated,” Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters on Saturday.

Egypt frequently touts its archaeological discoveries in hopes of spurring a vital tourism industry that has been reeling from the political turmoil following the 2011 popular uprising that overthrew longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak. The sector was also dealt a further blow this year by the coronavirus pandemic.

Egyptian authorities said they would move the artefacts to at least three Cairo museums including the Grand Egyptian Museum [Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Pakistan says it has evidence of India sponsoring attacks

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is sending its evidence to the United Nations demanding India be censured [BK Bangash/AP]

Explainer: Libya‘s war in 500 words

Libya plunged into violence after a 2011 uprising toppled and killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi [File: Anadolu]

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

Residents retrieve belongings from their submerged village following floods caused by Typhoon Vamco in the Philippines [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

A man stands near a house set on fire by departing ethnic Armenians, in an area which had held under their military control but is soon to be turned over to Azerbaijan, in the village of Cherektar in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, November 14, 2020 [Stringer/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Time will tell’: US President Trump hints at departure

Trump delivered his first comments since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the election winner a week ago at the White House [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

AOC warns of big tech’s influence on Biden after Prop 22 win

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said at a town hall meeting she foresees coming attempts to apply Prop 22's gig worker rules in New York [Kathy Willens/AP Photo]

Law firm withdraws from Trump election suit in Pennsylvania

Supporters of President Donald Trump claim the election was rigged, argue with counter-protesters during a rally in Washington, DC [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]

India’s Supreme Court in spotlight over bail for divisive anchor

Indian right-wing television journalist Arnab Goswami, as pictured on April 26, 2017, was granted bail eight days after his arrest [FILE: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP]