Live
News|US Elections 2020

‘No evidence’: US election officials reject Trump claims of fraud

President Donald Trump and his Republican party allege that voting fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Joe Biden in last week’s election.

Rejecting Trump's claims, officials said Donald Trump's claims of fraud, saying 'the November 3 election was the most secure in American history' [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
Rejecting Trump's claims, officials said Donald Trump's claims of fraud, saying 'the November 3 election was the most secure in American history' [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
13 Nov 2020

There is no evidence of compromised ballots or corrupt voting systems in the United States presidential elections, officials said, as a top Democrat accused the Republicans who refuse to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s win of “poisoning” democracy.

In a statement on Thursday, senior US federal and state election officials rejected President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud, saying “the November 3 election was the most secure in American history”.

The statement came hours after Trump once again cried foul, retweeting a baseless claim that an election equipment maker “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him nationwide.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” said the statement issued by the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council, a public-private umbrella group under the primary federal election security body, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too,” the statement said.

It was signed by the heads of the National Association of State Election Directors and the National Association of Secretaries of State – the officials who manage elections at the state level – and by the chairman of the US Election Assistance Commission.

‘Poisoning the well of democracy’

With most Republican legislators having yet to acknowledge Biden’s win, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chamber’s top Democrat, accused them on Thursday of “denying reality” and “auditioning for profiles in cowardice.”

“Instead of working to pull the country back together so that we can fight our common enemy COVID-19, Republicans in Congress are spreading conspiracy theories, denying reality and poisoning the well of our democracy,” he said.

Trump’s retweet, which in addition to claiming 2.7 million “deleted” votes, also said hundreds of thousands of votes had been switched from him to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states.

It was the latest in a series of bogus assertions Trump and the Republicans have put forth in order to reject Biden’s victory.

Republican legislators such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have stood firm with Trump by supporting his refusal to concede and backing his legal challenges.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday demanded the Republicans stop what she called an “absurd circus” and turn to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“Now that the people have expressed their views, Joe Biden has won [and] Kamala Harris will be the first woman vice president of the United States,” Pelosi said.

Political experts believe Republicans may be invoking such a strategy as a way to rile up Trump’s base before two US Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the chamber.

A total of 161 former national security officials, including some who worked with Trump, additionally warned the current administration’s continued delay in recognising Biden’s victory is posing “a serious risk to national security”.

In a letter, the group, including ex-Pentagon chief Chuck Hagel and Trump’s former National Security Council senior counterterrorism director Javed Ali, urged General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to recognise Biden as the apparent president-elect.

Without a GSA signoff, transition funds and other resources including access to intelligence briefings cannot flow to Biden and his team, but Murphy has refused to budge.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Tensions persist as Libya’s warring sides debate road to peace

Interim UN Libya envoy Stephanie Williams attends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia [File: Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

Aung San Suu Kyi’s party confirmed winner in Myanmar election

The National League for Democracy (NLD) party, led by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has been officially returned to power following elections on Sunday [Lynn Bo Bo/EPA]

Bangladesh extends school shutdown over second COVID-19 wave

Daily infections have shown a rising trend this month, with 1,845 new cases and 13 deaths reported on Thursday [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Philippines typhoon death toll rises as clean up begins

People in flood-hit areas of Manila are cleaning up after Typhoon Vamco swept across the city and surrounding provinces on Thursday leaving at least 26 people dead [Ted Aljibe/AFP]
Most Read

Chinese President Xi personally halted $37bn Ant IPO: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]

‘More sophistication, more backbone’: Biden’s approach to China

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to leverage on his years of foreign policy experience to reset the tone if not the substance of US-China relations [File: How Hwee Young/Pool via EPA]

Ethiopia PM claims major advance in Tigray region

Members of the Amhara region armed group head off to fight the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

UN expert calls for immediate lifting of sanctions against Qatar

In 2017 an air, land and sea blockade was imposed on Qatar by four Arab countries - Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain [File: Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]