Live
News

French troops kill commander of al-Qaeda-linked group in Mali

Bah Ag Moussa was killed in an operation involving ground troops and helicopters, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

Moussa, also known as Bamoussa Diarra, was a former Malian army colonel and figured on the US terrorism list [File: Daphné Benoit/AFP]
Moussa, also known as Bamoussa Diarra, was a former Malian army colonel and figured on the US terrorism list [File: Daphné Benoit/AFP]
13 Nov 2020

French troops have killed a top commander of an al-Qaeda-linked armed group in Mali this week, French Defence Minister Florence Parly announced on Twitter.

The target of the attack was identified as Bah Ag Moussa, the military head of the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), and was believed to be behind multiple attacks on both Malian and international forces.

Parly said he was killed on Tuesday in an operation with ground troops and helicopters in eastern Mali, near Menaka.

“A historic figure of the jihadist movement in the Sahel, Bah ag Moussa is considered responsible for several attacks against Malian and international forces,” Parly said in a statement.

Moussa, also known as Bamoussa Diarra, was a former Malian army colonel and figured on the US terrorism list.

He was considered to be a right-hand man of Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of Mali’s most prominent armed group, Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

The group has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighbouring Burkina Faso.

France has deployed about 5,100 soldiers to the Sahel region, which runs through Mali, to fight armed groups, some allied with al-Qaeda, the others with the ISIL (ISIS).

Moussa’s killing came after a series of operations that have seen French forces kill dozens o armed fighters in recent weeks.

“This is a major success in the fight against terrorism,” Parly said.

Mali has been plagued by an eight-year conflict that began as a separatist movement in the north but soon devolved into a multitude of armed groups jockeying for control in the country’s central region.

The insecurity has spilled into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, with groups exploiting the poverty of marginalised communities and inflaming tensions between ethnic groups.

Several missions, including France’s 5,000-strong Operation Barkhane and UN peacekeeping force, have failed to help authorities to regain their foothold in the restive region.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Members of Amhara region armed group as they head to face the Tigray People's Liberation Front [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Will Biden bring meaningful change to US policy on Latin America?

President-elect Joe Biden has inherited a United States image tarnished by four years of racist rhetoric and hurtful policies towards Latin America’s most vulnerable citizens, and repairing that image will be one of his first challenges [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Must-know numbers this week: Vaccines, mink, taxes and kiwi fraud

Investors' and world leaders' hopes soared on news of a vaccine for COVID-19 this week [File: Reuters]

India, China close in on plan to end months of border standoff

India's defence and foreign ministries declined to comment on the specifics of the latest negotiations [File:Reuters]
Most Read

‘No evidence’: US election officials reject Trump claims of fraud

Rejecting Trump's claims, officials said Donald Trump's claims of fraud, saying 'the November 3 election was the most secure in American history' [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

China congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on US election win

Analysts say it is uncertain if US-China relations will improve under a Biden administration [File: Linato Zhang/EPA]

Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone

Ethiopia appoints new Tigray leader, Amnesty reports ‘massacre’

A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation drive for the injured members of Ethiopia's military fighting against Tigray's special forces [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]