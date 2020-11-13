Live
News

Algerians approve new constitution after referendum

Move seen as the government’s manoeuvre to neutralise the Hirak movement, which had called for boycott of the plebiscite.

Poll station workers empty a ballot box to begin counting after a vote on a revised constitution ended at a station in Algiers on November 1 [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
Poll station workers empty a ballot box to begin counting after a vote on a revised constitution ended at a station in Algiers on November 1 [File: Ryad Kramdi/AFP]
13 Nov 2020

Algerians have approved constitutional reforms in a referendum, though with a record low turnout, the country’s constitutional council has announced.

The referendum held on November 1 was widely seen as the government’s manoeuvre to neutralise the Hirak protest movement, which had called for a boycott of the plebiscite.

The referendum text was passed with 66.8 percent of votes cast, constitutional council president Kamel Fenniche announced on public television on Thursday, as he welcomed a “transparent” vote “held “under good conditions”.

However, the 23.8 percent turnout was a record low for a major vote in Algeria, with fewer than 15 percent of eligible voters endorsing the constitutional document, a key project of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Tebboune, 74, is hospitalised in Germany since October 28 after contracting the coronavirus. His health is improving, according to the last presidential statement issued on Sunday.

Tebboune himself took office last December after an election with a turnout of just under 40 percent, the lowest in a presidential vote since Algerian independence from France in 1962.

That followed months of Hirak protests calling for a full overhaul of Algeria’s ruling system.

A statement from Tebboune’s office said the referendum’s results, initially announced by the election commission last week, indicate the “real and integral” will of the people and met the expectations of the government.

The regime “wanted to break the momentum of the Hirak by reducing its demands to a minimal revision of the constitution,” Algeria expert Hasni Abidi told AFP news agency.

The president’s enforced absence has plunged one of the largest countries in Africa into a period of uncertainty, as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, adding to the growing threats of financial and socioeconomic crises.

The reform of the constitution has been trumpeted as the cornerstone of a “new Algeria”.

Observers point out that the constitutional changes keep key powers and appointments in the hands of the president.

Massensen Cherbi, a constitutional researcher at the Sciences Po university in Paris, said the changes will lead to “the most authoritarian constitution in the entire Mediterranean”.

Source : AFP
More from News

US military says it flew terminally ill Bahrain PM to Minnesota

A guard of honour carries Sheikh Khalifa's body as it arrives at the Sakhir Air Base in Sakhir, Bahrain on Thursday [Reuters]

UK: Peter Sutcliffe, who killed at least 13 women, dies

September 1979: Six of the young women murdered by Peter Sutcliffe, known as the Yorkshire Ripper. Top left to right; Vera Millward, Jayne MacDonald, Josephine Whittaker and bottom left to right; Jean Royle, Helga Rytka and Barbara Leach. [Keystone/Getty Images]

Australia faces more fires, drought as climate continues to heat

Australia should expect a longer and more extreme bushfire season as carbon emissions create a hotter, drier climate, a government agency warned on Friday [File: Saeed Khan/AFP]

Ethiopia appoints new Tigray leader, Amnesty reports ‘massacre’

A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation drive for the injured members of Ethiopia's military fighting against Tigray's special forces [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]
Most Read

‘No evidence’: US election officials reject Trump claims of fraud

Rejecting Trump's claims, officials said Donald Trump's claims of fraud, saying 'the November 3 election was the most secure in American history' [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Chinese President Xi personally halted $37bn Ant IPO: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally called for Ant Group's $37bn IPO to be halted, a report by the Wall Street Journal claims [File: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images]

‘More sophistication, more backbone’: Biden’s approach to China

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to leverage on his years of foreign policy experience to reset the tone if not the substance of US-China relations [File: How Hwee Young/Pool via EPA]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]