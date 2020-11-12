Live
News

Seven peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash: Officials

Helicopter belonged to an international peacekeeping force; five Americans are among the dead, Israeli official says.

12 Nov 2020

Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people. Both sides said the crash appeared to be an accident.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday. The other victims were French and Czech.

Israeli and Egyptian officials, who spoke on condition on anonymity, said one survivor was being airlifted to an Israeli hospital. An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

The peacekeeping force flew the survivor into the resort of Eilat, Israel, from where he was then taken by an Israeli copter to a hospital further north.

Both sides said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure and there were no signs of the aircraft being attacked. Armed groups affiliated with the ISIL (ISIS) group are known to be active in Sinai.

The helicopter belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Israeli news channel i24 quoted Israeli sources, who requested anonymity, as saying: “Transfer of the injured passengers, which would be carried by the Israeli army to Soroka medical hospital in the city of Beersheba, southern Israel, was cancelled after it became clear that a number of the passengers had died of their wounds.”

Founded after Egypt’s 1979 peace deal with Israel, the MFO has drawn troops from the United States, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Britain and Uruguay. It is based in Rome.

Its responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Dow falls 180 points as COVID worries eclipse vaccine rally

A mixed open for US stocks as investor sentiment waffles between hopeful vaccine news and spiking infections [File: Chip East/Reuters]

Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from COVID-19

A cemetery worker prepares new graves at the Behesht-e-Zahra cemetery on the outskirts of the Iranian capital, Tehran [Ebrahim Noroozi/AP] (AP Photo)

Turkey warns Armenia against breaking Nagorno-Karabakh truce

Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020 [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Baby, six months, dies hours after being saved from Mediterranean

Baby Joseph was rescued from the Mediterranean but tragically died hours later [Sergi Camara/AP]
Most Read

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]

Is the Nagorno-Karabakh war really over?

An Azeri investigator stands near fragments of ammunition in a street recently hit by shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan October 29, 2020 [Aziz Karimov/Reuters]