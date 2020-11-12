Seven peacekeepers killed in Sinai helicopter crash: Officials

Helicopter belonged to an international peacekeeping force; five Americans are among the dead, Israeli official says.

Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people. Both sides said the crash appeared to be an accident.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday. The other victims were French and Czech.

Israeli and Egyptian officials, who spoke on condition on anonymity, said one survivor was being airlifted to an Israeli hospital. An Egyptian official said the UH-60 Black Hawk was on a reconnaissance mission and crashed near the island of Tiran.

The peacekeeping force flew the survivor into the resort of Eilat, Israel, from where he was then taken by an Israeli copter to a hospital further north.

Both sides said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure and there were no signs of the aircraft being attacked. Armed groups affiliated with the ISIL (ISIS) group are known to be active in Sinai.

The helicopter belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Israeli news channel i24 quoted Israeli sources, who requested anonymity, as saying: “Transfer of the injured passengers, which would be carried by the Israeli army to Soroka medical hospital in the city of Beersheba, southern Israel, was cancelled after it became clear that a number of the passengers had died of their wounds.”

Founded after Egypt’s 1979 peace deal with Israel, the MFO has drawn troops from the United States, Australia, Canada, Colombia, Czech Republic, Fiji, France, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Britain and Uruguay. It is based in Rome.

Its responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.