Live
News|Environment

10 years jail, $8m fine for cutting down Saudi trees: Report

Announcement is part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development plan to achieve environmental sustainability by the end of the decade.

The kingdom last month announced the launch of 'Let’s Make it Green' - a plan that seeks to plant 10 million trees across the country by April 2021 [File: Fahad Shadeed/Reuters]
The kingdom last month announced the launch of 'Let’s Make it Green' - a plan that seeks to plant 10 million trees across the country by April 2021 [File: Fahad Shadeed/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced stringent measures to combat environmental vandalism, with fines of up to 30 million riyals (nearly $8m) and 10 years in jail, a report by The New Arab website said on Wednesday.

“Cutting down trees, shrubs, herbs, or plans [and] uprooting, moving, stripping them of their bark, leaves or any part, or moving their soil” could land offenders with the maximum fine and jail time, the Saudi public prosecution said in a tweet this week.

The announcement is a part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 development plan to achieve environmental sustainability by the end of the decade, the report said.

Environment Minister Abdulrahman al-Fadley last month announced the launch of “Let’s Make it Green” – a plan that seeks to plant 10 million trees across the kingdom by April 2021.

Economic and social reforms have gained momentum since de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced his ambitious plan in 2016 to reduce the country’s heavy dependence on oil.

“We will seek to safeguard our environment by increasing the efficiency of waste management, establishing comprehensive recycling projects, reducing all types of pollution and fighting desertification,” reads Vision 2030’s mission statement.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Biden’s foreign policy will be similar to Obama’s, says Lavrov

US-Russia ties under the Obama administration were strained, in part due to US sanctions imposed on Russia over its annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine [File: Michael Dalder/Reuters]

‘Alarming pattern’: Second Afghan journalist killed in a week

Elyas Dayee's journalist friend said it was a "great loss for the country"[Twitter]

India’s capital sees surge in COVID-19 infections ahead of Diwali

More than half the city's 16,511 COVID hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, government data showed [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Tokyo Olympics athletes won’t face 14-day quarantine: Organisers

The Tokyo Games were postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic [File: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP]
Most Read

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]

Manila paralysed after Typhoon Vamco sweeps across Philippines

Manila residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]