New COVID-19 case numbers rise globally: Live updates

Governments around the world are scrambling in the face of a new, sustained rise in coronavirus cases and deaths.

More than 52 million people have contracted COVID-19 globally and 1,287,051​ have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Infections, hospitalisations and deaths have surged across the United States, as New York issues new restrictions.

Governments across Europe are scrambling amid an alarming rise in case numbers.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. This is Jihan Abdalla.

4 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

UK reports record daily total of 33,470 COVID-19 cases

The United Kingdom reported 33,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily total to date, as the government struggles to control a second wave of infections going into the winter.

The death toll in the United Kingdom is higher than the other worst-affected countries in Europe and the number of people killed by coronavirus is only higher in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered England back into a month-long national lockdown amid concerns that a rising number of infections could overwhelm the health service.

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference during which he announced new restrictions to help combat the coronavirus disease pandemic [Alberto Pezzali/Pool via Reuters]

4 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

Dow falls 180 points as COVID-19 worries eclipse vaccine rally

Wall Street’s main stock indexes were mixed at the open of trading on Thursday as surging COVID-19 infections in the US and Europe eclipsed promising vaccine news that sparked a rally earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 180 points or 0.61 percent to 29,217.51 in the opening minutes of trading on Wall Street.

A powerful rally took hold on Monday after Pfizer said a late-stage clinical trial showed the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Germany’s BioNTech proved 90 percent effective.

Read more here.

Construction workers line up for a temperature test to return to the job site after lunch, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US [Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

4 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

New York issues new COVID-19 restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has imposed a new round of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus as the infection rate climbs and hospital admissions soar.

Cuomo ordered bars, restaurants and gyms in the state to shut at 10pm (03:00 GMT) nightly and capped the number of people who could attend private parties at 10.

The new measures, which take effect on Friday, came a day after California and several states across the Midwest tightened restrictions on residents to try to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

Read more here.

4 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

Coronavirus research gets $500m in pledges at Paris forum

Governments and private charities will commit to more than $500m to boost research into the novel coronavirus at the Paris Peace Forum, organisers of the event said.

The forum, an annual meeting of heads of state and government with civil society organisations and charitable foundations, said the funds would come from those participating in the ACT-Accelerator initiative, a programme designed to ensure global access to COVID-19 tests, therapeutics and vaccines.

Read more here.

Medics treating a COVID-19 patient at the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran [Akbar Badrkhani/Iranian Health Ministry via AP]

4 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from COVID-19

Iran has passed a grim milestone of 40,000 coronavirus deaths, with the latest 10,000 added in less than a month, as the country struggles to contain its most widespread wave of infection yet.

The Iranian health ministry announced 457 fatalities on Thursday, along with 117,517 new infections, pushing the total case count past 726,000, although officials have warned that is a significant undercount.

Read more here.