Live
News|South China Sea

ASEAN summit gets under way amid ‘major power rivalries’

The disputed South China Sea, the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant trade deal are likely to dominate discussions.

The ASEAN Summit got under way on Thursday with a focus on responding to the pandemic [Kham/Reuters]
The ASEAN Summit got under way on Thursday with a focus on responding to the pandemic [Kham/Reuters]
12 Nov 2020

Southeast Asian leaders kicked off a multilateral summit on Thursday that is expected to address tensions in the South China Sea and tackle plans for a post-pandemic economic recovery in a region where rivalry between the United States and China has been rising.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has so far not been “drawn into the maelstroms” of those rivalries and challenges to the international multilateral system, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his opening remarks at the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, which was held virtually.

“Three-quarters of a century have passed since the end of the Second World War. World peace and security, however, are not yet truly sustainable,” said Phuc, whose government has the chair of the 10-member bloc this year.

“This year, they are particularly under greater threat as a result of compounding risks arising from the unpredictable conduct of states, major power rivalries and frictions,” Phuc said.

Vietnam, which has successfully kept the coronavirus in check, held an opening ceremony featuring traditionally dressed performers to represent ASEAN’s member states [Kham/Reuters]
High on the summit’s agenda will be tensions in the South China Sea, where Chinese ships have been embroiled in periodic standoffs with vessels from Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia as Beijing seeks to assert its territorial claims in the disputed waterway.

China claims about 80 percent of the sea including large swathes of Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, as well as the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands. Its claim also overlaps the EEZs of ASEAN members Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Since mid-August, the US has repeatedly riled China by sending warships to the South China Sea and has blacklisted 24 Chinese entities over their involvement in building and installing military facilities on these artificial islands.

ASEAN leaders are also expected to map out a strategy to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and chart their economic recovery. In his opening remarks, Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia’s prime minister, said that the 10-member organisation needed to work “hand-in-hand” with international agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and other countries to ensure any vaccine is “affordable, accessible and equitably shared by all”.

The group’s leaders will also hold dialogues with key regional partners including Japan, South Korea and China and on Sunday are expected to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), a China-backed trade agreement that could become the world’s biggest.

The deal is likely to cement China’s position more firmly as an economic partner in the region, after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership that was the centrepiece of the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia”.

Source : Al Jazeera, Reuters
More from News

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Demonstrators talk to a law enforcement officer during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia November 11, 2020 [Artem Mikryukov/Reuters]

‘Countdown to catastrophe’ in Yemen as UN again warns of famine

A nurse holds a malnourished girl at al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]

Guinea arrests opposition leaders after disputed election

Guinean police have detained or tried 137 people in the capital Conakry alone [File: John Wessels/AFP]

Surge in India’s pollution levels explained in 500 words

Smog envelopes the skyline in New Delhi on Wednesday [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]
Most Read

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]

Trump seen, not heard and files new election lawsuit: 500 words

President Trump participates in a Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, US [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

Manila paralysed after Typhoon Vamco sweeps across Philippines

Manila residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]