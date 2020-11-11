Live
News|Corruption

Top South African official due in court over corruption charges

Police issue arrest warrant against Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the governing African National Congress party.

Magashule, who told reporters he had done nothing wrong, has assured the party he will appear in court on Friday [File: Rogan Ward/Reuters]
Magashule, who told reporters he had done nothing wrong, has assured the party he will appear in court on Friday [File: Rogan Ward/Reuters]
11 Nov 2020

South African police have issued an arrest warrant against a top official of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party on corruption charges, a spokeswoman for the country’s elite Hawks police unit said.

Ace Magashule, who told reporters he had done nothing wrong, has assured the party he will appear in court on Friday, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said on Wednesday.

Magashule is ANC secretary-general and in charge of the day-to-day running of the party that has governed South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

His arrest could have significant political ramifications if he has to take leave or resign from his influential position.

“He hasn’t been arrested as yet but the warrant has been signed,” Hawks spokeswoman in the Free State province, Lynda Steyn, told Reuters news agency by telephone.

Steyn confirmed a report by local news website, the Daily Maverick, that the warrant had been issued over allegations related to a contract to audit houses with asbestos roofs awarded while Magashule was premier of the Free State.

Asked about the report, Magashule said he was not worried and that he had done nothing wrong. “If it happens, it will happen, so I’m not worried at all,” he told reporters in footage broadcast by eNCA television.

“I haven’t done anything wrong as a law-abiding citizen,” added Magashule, who was filmed while campaigning in the Soweto township for the upcoming by-elections.

Will Magashule step down?

Meanwhile, top ANC officials did not discuss whether Magashule should step down during a meeting held on Wednesday, a senior party official said.

“We did not discuss that matter,” ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile told a news conference.

The ANC earlier said it learned of the arrest warrant through media reports and would monitor developments closely.

“The secretary-general [Magashule] stated on more than one occasion, including through his legal team, that he would cooperate with any process undertaken by law enforcement agencies,” the party said in a statement.

One of Magashule’s lawyers did not answer his phone or reply to messages.

Magashule is from a faction within the ruling party that has opposed President Cyril Ramaphosa since he replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state in February 2018.

Ramaphosa has been on a campaign to clean up the ANC’s image after a series of damaging scandals during Zuma’s nine-year tenure.

In August, Ramaphosa said ANC officials charged with corruption must take a leave of absence from their positions, and resign if convicted.

Another news report last month said Magashule’s arrest was imminent, but the Hawks dismissed it at the time.

Related

More from News

‘Relationship reassessed’: Joe Biden and Saudi Arabia relations

President-elect Biden has said Saudi Arabia's government has 'very little social redeeming value' [File: Reuters]

Russia says Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92 percent effective

A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020 [Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

Syria’s president says US pressure obstructing return of refugees

The nine-year war has displaced millions and killed nearly 500,000 people [File: Reuters]

India to regulate online news and social media sites

Streaming platforms such as Netflix will now come under the jurisdiction of the information and broadcasting ministry [File: Mike Blake/Reuters]
Most Read

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Several countries are marking the 102nd anniversary of the armistice signed by Germany and Allied countries to end the 1914-1918 war [Fayez Nurdeldine/AFP]

Donald Trump’s US election lawsuits: Where do things stand?

US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

Protesters in Armenia want government to step down: Live news

Law enforcement officers detain a man during an opposition rally to demand the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a deal to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in Yerevan, Armenia [Lusi Sargsyan/Photolure via Reuters]

Bahrain’s long-serving PM Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa dies

Sheikh Khalifa's power and wealth could be seen everywhere in Bahrain [File: Ayman Trawi/AFP]