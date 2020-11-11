Live
Russian peacekeepers land in Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh live news

Planes, personnel and military vehicles are heading to Nagorno-Karabakh for a peacekeeping mission.

The first Russian peacekeeping troops were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday [Francesco Brembati/Reuters]
11 Nov 2020

The Russian Ministry of Defence has released footage of Russian peacekeepers and military vehicles at Erebuni airport in Armenia, where Moscow has a military base.

According to the ministry, 20 planes and 400 personnel, as well as military vehicles, have arrived.

The first set of Russian troops were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic-Armenian forces.

The agreement ended military action and restored relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

It came after Armenia lost control of a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh, known as Shusha to Azerbaijan and Shushi to Armenians, and after the accidental downing of a Russian plane by Azeri forces.

Armenian PM: There was probability of losing Stepanakert without deal

“If the fighting continued, there was a very high probability that Stepanakert, Martuni, Askeran would have fallen. Subsequently, thousands of our soldiers could be surrounded, that is, a collapse would have happened. We had to sign that agreement,” he noted,” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday during a live broadcast on his Facebook page.

 

Azerbaijan leader meets senior Turkish delegation

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met Turkey’s foreign and defence ministers in Baku to discuss the agreement to halt the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Aliyev stressed the importance of the timely establishment of a peacekeeping hub involving Russian and Turkish peacekeepers.

“We have always wanted Turkey and Russia to play an equal role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and today we have achieved this,” he said.

Hello, and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Elizabeth Melimopoulos in Doha and Anealla Safdar in London will be bringing you updates.

Source : News Agencies

