China’s ByteDance challenges Trump’s TikTok divestiture order

ByteDance says US claim that TikTok represents a security threat is unlawful and violates its rights under US constitution.

The TikTok logo is pictured outside the company's US head office in Culver City, California, US [File: Mike Blake/ Reuters]
11 Nov 2020

ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of video-sharing app TikTok, filed a petition late on Tuesday with a United States Appeals Court challenging a Trump administration order requiring it to sell TikTok.

President Donald Trump in an August 14 order directed ByteDance to divest the app within 90 days, which falls on Thursday.

The Trump administration contends that TikTok poses national security concerns as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government. TikTok, which has more than 100 million users in the US, denies the allegations.

In the petition filed with the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, ByteDance said it is seeking a court review of the divestment order, claiming that the order and a finding by a US agency that TikTok represented a security threat were unlawful and violated its rights under the US Constitution.

ByteDance, which has been in talks for a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok’s US assets into a new entity, also said it is requesting a 30-day extension on the August 14 divestment order, so that it can finalise terms of the deal.

“Facing continual new requests and no clarity on whether our proposed solutions would be accepted, we requested the 30-day extension that is expressly permitted in the August 14 order,” TikTok said in a statement.

“Without an extension in hand, we have no choice but to file a petition in court to defend our rights,” the company said.

The White House and Treasury declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately comment.

In September, TikTok announced it had a preliminary deal for Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new company to oversee US operations. Trump has said the deal had his “blessing”.

One big issue that has persisted is over the ownership structure of the new company, TikTok Global, that would own TikTok’s US assets.

In its court filing, ByteDance said it submitted a fourth proposal on Friday that contemplated addressing US concerns “by creating a new entity, wholly owned by Oracle, Walmart and existing US investors in ByteDance, that would be responsible for handling TikTok’s US user data and content moderation”.

ByteDance said in its court filing it plans to file a request “to stay enforcement of the Divestment order only if discussions reach an impasse and the government indicates an intent to take action to enforce the order”.

The petition names Trump, Attorney General William Barr, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the inter-agency panel that reviews certain transactions involving foreign investment on national security concerns.

It says the CFIUS action and Trump order “seek to compel the wholesale divestment of TikTok, a multi-billion-dollar business built on technology developed by” ByteDance “based on the government’s purported national security review of a three-year-old transaction that involved a different business”.

That order was based on a government review of ByteDance’s 2017 acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly, which ByteDance merged into TikTok.

Separate restrictions on TikTok from the US Commerce Department have been blocked by federal courts, including restrictions on transactions that were scheduled to take effect on Thursday that TikTok warned could effectively ban the app’s use in the US.

A Commerce Department ban on Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google’s offering TikTok for download for new US users that had been set to take effect on September 27 has also been blocked.

Source : Reuters
