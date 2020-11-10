Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

US President Donald Trump’s campaign files suit against the Pennsylvania secretary of state and some county boards of elections.

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
By 
Hilary Beaumont
10 Nov 2020

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – In a new lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania on Monday, the campaign of United States President Donald Trump sued Kathy Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, and a handful of county boards of elections, alleging they had run an unfair election in the state.

The Trump campaign is asking the court to issue an emergency order stopping election officials from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state, and a permanent injunction requiring county election boards to invalidate ballots that were allowed to be “cured”.

“Curing” a ballot is a completely legal process; if a voter sends their mail ballot without a secrecy envelope or signature, an official calls to tell them they are allowed to vote by provisional ballot.

Trump has refused to concede defeat in the US presidential election, even though Biden declared victory on Saturday after US media networks projected him as the winner. The Trump campaign has made unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and launched legal challenges in several key battleground states.

What are the allegations?

In Monday’s lawsuit in Pennsylvania, the campaign alleged three main issues with the election: a lack of transparency, the unequal “curing” of ballots, and concerns about mail-in ballots received after Election Day on November 3.

The campaign alleged Republican poll watchers had “no meaningful access” to review ballots. The lawsuit says poll watchers were in the room, but too far away to see ballot counting. The campaign says an unmonitored election can result in fraud. However, a Pennsylvania court ruled that poll watchers could be within six feet of ballot counting, and a Trump campaign lawyer admitted in court that there was “a non-zero number of people in the room”.

The campaign also raised concerns about the “curing” of ballots. Before Election Day, some counties reviewed mail ballots to see if they lacked the required secrecy envelopes or signatures, and then notified those voters to allow them to cast provisional ballots on Election Day in a legal process known as “curing”.

The campaign alleges “curing” was allowed in Democratic-leaning counties and not in Republican-leaning counties, raising alleged equal protection violations. However, as election law expert Rebecca Green previously told Al Jazeera, this equal protection violation argument will run up against the fact that voting in America is “incredibly decentralised” and voters are subjected to different rules depending on their location.

Depending on the polling location, the campaign alleges some voters were not informed of their right to spoil their mail ballots and vote in-person or vote by provisional ballot. Secretary of state Kathy Boockvar has previously said this was not intentional; in the first election to ever deal with such a high volume of mail ballots, some poll workers were confused about the rules.

Boockvar allowed mail ballots postmarked on Election Day but received up to three days later to be counted. The campaign has alleged she did not have the authority to make that rule, however, the US Supreme Court refused to intervene before Election Day, allowing the rule to stand. In its new filing, the campaign alleged without evidence that officials counted some mail ballots that were not postmarked.

The only allegations of “fraud” in Monday’s Trump campaign lawsuit affected fewer than a dozen votes. The Trump campaign said there were two Pennsylvania counties with suspected instanced of mail ballot fraud; in Fayette County, two voters received ballots that were already filled out, and in September 2020, officials in Luzerne County found an election worker had thrown out nine military ballots. Of those nine, seven were votes for Trump. The election worker who discarded the ballots was removed from service.

Source : Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Injection prevents women from contracting HIV, study finds

The shots could give young women discreet access to protection that does not involve negotiating with partners, advocates say [File: Bram Janssen/AP Photo]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict [File: Karen Minasyan/AFP]

Biden urges vigilance as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine spurs hopes

The longer the COVID-19 economic crisis drags on, the greater the risk that those who have been most economically disenfranchised by it may not reclaim their financial footing [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Law student sues Australia over climate risk in government bonds

Australia gets almost one-third of its national income from industries exposed to economic disruption and risk from climate change, and analysts warn that without action, the country could lose $3.4 trillion Australian dollars ($2.78 trillion) in gross domestic product [William West/ AFP]
Most Read

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

China declines to formally recognise Biden win in US elections

US President-elect Joe Biden [Andrew Harnik/AP Photo]

Trump campaign files new Pennsylvania lawsuit: Election news

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, November 5, 2020, in Washington [AP Photo/Evan Vucc/AP Photo]

Everything you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The WHO said the results were very positive, but warned there was a funding gap of $4.5bn that could slow access to tests, medicines and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]