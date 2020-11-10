Tensions persist despite Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal: Live news

Ankara lauds Baku, its close ally, for an ‘important gain on the battleground and table’, amid deal to end conflict.
Agreement sparks outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming government headquarters in Yerevan.
Turkey is continuing discussions on how to observe and monitor a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, after the warring sides signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting.
Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey will also take part in the peace-keeping process.
Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara the deal would ensure the seven regions around Karabakh are handed to Azerbaijan, adding that Turkey would continue to stand with its Azeri allies
Liz Cookman, our stringer in Yerevan, has been interviewing Armenians following the deal announcement.
Robert, who did not want to give his last name, a 22-year-old American-Armenian student from Yerevan, said: “This cannot be a unilateral decision from the government without the will of the people. There needs to be a referendum.”
Mariam Sargasyan, 43, works in hospitality, and supports PM Pashinyan. She said: “The ones who are in the house of parliament (the protesters) are not the people. They are the ones sent by the oligarchs.”
She added the protests were organised by the elite who ruled before, to unsettle the government. “I’m sure soon we will have totally different news, many things will come out. The traitors, the criminals of the former government, are working on our emotions. Tuesday will be better.”
Seymur Kazimov, our stringer in Baku, has been interviewing Azerbaijanis following the deal announcement.
Elesger Mammadli, from Agdam, said: “I am completely against of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan. Russia will not play any role making peace in the region. It is against the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Where there is Russia, there is no peace.”
Mushfiq Akhundov, from Terter, said: “My city has been bombed since September 27. Terter is always suffering from war. In the last 30 years, tensions were very high here. Now, I am happy. All of these tensions have ended.”
Mughan Huseynov, from Barda, said: “I am very happy, it is the best solution. Nothing could be better. We have already achieved our goals.”
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh deal to end the conflict by phone, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman told the Echo Moskvy radio station.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are not completely finished yet, after signing an agreement to end the conflict.
This stance contradicts the army’s announcement, that the situation is calm.
Pashinyan says he made the decision to sign the ceasefire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the army insisted on it.
Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.
The agreement sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.
Crowds also entered Parliament and demanded the resignation of Pashinyan, who earlier described his participation in the accord as “unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people”.
There are reports of further protests planned for Tuesday.
Turkey says the deal secured important gains for its close ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia.
“The brotherly Azerbaijan has achieved an important gain on the battleground and table. I sincerely congratulate this sacred success,” Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
“We will continue to be one nation, one spirit with our Azeri brothers.”
