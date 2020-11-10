Tensions persist despite Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal: Live news

Hello, and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Anealla Safdar in London and Shereena Qazi in Doha will be bringing you updates.

A quick recap of events so far:

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia have signed an agreement to end six weeks of fierce fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the development as “unspeakably painful” in an emotional Facebook post.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev tweeted: “This is a historic day, An end is being put to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Anger is boiling in Yerevan. Twenty minutes after Pashinyan’s Facebook post, protesters forced their way into the main government building in Yerevan, calling on the prime minister to go.

Pashinyan on Tuesday said he had concluded the peace deal under pressure from his own army, which said all military action in Nagorno-Karabakh had stopped and the situation was calm.

The deal came after Armenia lost control of a strategic city in Nagorno-Karabakh known as Shusha to Azerbaijan and Shushi to Armenians, and after the accidental downing of a Russian plane by Azeri forces.

15 mins ago (10:17 GMT)

Turkey says in talks on how to monitor Karabakh ceasefire

Turkey is continuing discussions on how to observe and monitor a ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, after the warring sides signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting.

Under the deal, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the frontline in Nagorno-Karabakh and the corridor between the region and Armenia. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey will also take part in the peace-keeping process.

Cavusoglu told reporters in Ankara the deal would ensure the seven regions around Karabakh are handed to Azerbaijan, adding that Turkey would continue to stand with its Azeri allies

27 mins ago (10:05 GMT)

Reactions as tension boils in Yerevan

Liz Cookman, our stringer in Yerevan, has been interviewing Armenians following the deal announcement.

Robert, who did not want to give his last name, a 22-year-old American-Armenian student from Yerevan, said: “This cannot be a unilateral decision from the government without the will of the people. There needs to be a referendum.”

Mariam Sargasyan, 43, works in hospitality, and supports PM Pashinyan. She said: “The ones who are in the house of parliament (the protesters) are not the people. They are the ones sent by the oligarchs.”

She added the protests were organised by the elite who ruled before, to unsettle the government. “I’m sure soon we will have totally different news, many things will come out. The traitors, the criminals of the former government, are working on our emotions. Tuesday will be better.”

32 mins ago (10:00 GMT)

Mixed reactions in Azerbaijan

Seymur Kazimov, our stringer in Baku, has been interviewing Azerbaijanis following the deal announcement.

Elesger Mammadli, from Agdam, said: “I am completely against of Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan. Russia will not play any role making peace in the region. It is against the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Where there is Russia, there is no peace.”

Mushfiq Akhundov, from Terter, said: “My city has been bombed since September 27. Terter is always suffering from war. In the last 30 years, tensions were very high here. Now, I am happy. All of these tensions have ended.”

Mughan Huseynov, from Barda, said: “I am very happy, it is the best solution. Nothing could be better. We have already achieved our goals.”

2 hours ago (08:42 GMT)

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh truce, says Moscow

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh deal to end the conflict by phone, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman told the Echo Moskvy radio station.

2 hours ago (08:41 GMT)

Armenian PM says military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh not over yet: Reuters

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region are not completely finished yet, after signing an agreement to end the conflict.

This stance contradicts the army’s announcement, that the situation is calm.

2 hours ago (08:38 GMT)

Armenian PM says he signed the deal on army’s insistence

Pashinyan says he made the decision to sign the ceasefire agreement over the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the army insisted on it.

Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said in the early hours of Tuesday they had signed a deal to end the military conflict over the region after more than a month of bloodshed.

2 hours ago (08:37 GMT)

Protests in Yerevan

The agreement sparked outrage in Armenia, with angry protesters storming the government headquarters in the capital Yerevan where they ransacked offices and broke windows.

Crowds also entered Parliament and demanded the resignation of Pashinyan, who earlier described his participation in the accord as “unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people”.

There are reports of further protests planned for Tuesday.

2 hours ago (08:35 GMT)

Turkey says Azerbaijan achieved ‘sacred success’

Turkey says the deal secured important gains for its close ally Azerbaijan in the conflict with Armenia.

“The brotherly Azerbaijan has achieved an important gain on the battleground and table. I sincerely congratulate this sacred success,” Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

“We will continue to be one nation, one spirit with our Azeri brothers.”

