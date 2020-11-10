Live
News|Al-Qaeda

Pakistani al-Qaeda bomb-maker killed in Afghanistan

National Directorate of Security says Mohammad Hanif, originally from Karachi, also had ‘close relations’ with Taliban.

Hanif was a close aide to Asim Omar, who headed al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation in 2019 [File: Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
Hanif was a close aide to Asim Omar, who headed al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent and was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation in 2019 [File: Chris Hondros/Getty Images]
10 Nov 2020

A Pakistani bomb-maker who trained Taliban members before switching allegiance to al-Qaeda has been killed in a security operation in western Afghanistan, the country’s intelligence agency said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Directorate of Security said Mohammad Hanif was a close aide to Asim Omar, who headed al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation in 2019.

The agency said Hanif, originally from Karachi, had “close relations” with the Taliban and helped train fighters in making car bombs and improvised explosive devices.

It said he was initially a member of the Taliban, but joined al-Qaeda in 2010.

Officials have long accused the Taliban of maintaining close links to al-Qaeda, blamed for the deadly September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Two Pakistani women were also detained in the operation that led to Hanif’s killing, the NDS said, without providing further details.

The Taliban have not commented.

Hanif’s killing came just days after security agents killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a top al-Qaeda member long-wanted by the US.

The Taliban’s sheltering al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden was the main justification for the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

Some 19 years later, in a landmark deal with Washington made in February, the Taliban agreed not to allow Afghan soil to be used by foreign armed groups – including al-Qaeda – in return for the US withdrawal of all troops.

Separately, the Taliban and Afghan government are currently engaged in peace talks that were launched in September, but have failed to make any significant progress.

Source : AFP
More from News

Saudi Arabia’s economy shrinks for a fifth straight quarter

Saudi Arabia's economy continues to be pressured as coronavirus pandemic restrictions gut global oil demand [File: Bloomberg]

Fate of Obamacare law rests with US Supreme Court once again

Supporters of the Affordable Care Act outside the US Supreme Court while the court hears arguments in the latest Republican challenge [Michael Reynolds/EPA]

Biden, Trump in transition standoff: Live news

Supporters of Donald Trump have continued to rally in key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Arizona as the president alleges, without proof, widespread fraud and voting irregularities [Ross D Franklin/AP]

Will Biden’s presidency be a ‘blessing’ for war-torn Ukraine?

In this file image from 2017, then-Vice President Joe Biden attends a meeting with then-Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
Most Read

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Russian peacekeepers head to Nagorno-Karabakh: Live news

Service members of the Russian peacekeeping troops stand next to a tank near the border with Armenia [Francesco Brembati/Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]