Live
News|Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict explained in 500 words

Fears mount of protracted conflict in Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy’s government declares war on northern region of Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military action in a televised address in Addis Ababa on November [ETV via Reuters]
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military action in a televised address in Addis Ababa on November [ETV via Reuters]
10 Nov 2020

Ethiopia’s federal government has declared war on its northern region of Tigray, leading to fears of a protracted conflict in Africa’s second-most populous country.

The Tigray region is one of 10 semi-autonomous federal states organised along ethnic lines in Ethiopia, and home mostly to the Tigrayan people who make up about 6 percent of Ethiopia’s population of more than 110 million.

Tigrayans have long been a centre of power and influence, controlling the country’s government for three decades.

In 1975, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched a protracted war against the Derg military government in Addis Ababa, which they eventually toppled in 1991.

The TPLF then dominated the ruling alliance composed of four ethno-regional parties, until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, came to power in 2018.

The other parties in the coalition were: the Oromo Peoples Democratic Organization, the Amhara National Democratic Movement, and the Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement.

Tigray’s battle-hardened, powerful military also took the lead in Ethiopia’s war against neighbouring Eritrea that raged from 1998 to 2000 over disputed border territory.

The war was only declared officially over in 2018 in a peacemaking effort by Abiy, which won him the Nobel Peace Prize.

Waning fortunes

The fortunes of the TPLF have waned since Abiy came to power in 2018 after years of anti-government protests forced his predecessor Hailemariam Desalegn to step down.

Under Abiy, Tigray’s leaders have complained of being unfairly targeted in corruption prosecutions, removed from top positions and broadly scapegoated for the country’s woes.

A year ago, the TPLF withdrew from the ruling coalition after Abiy merged it into the nationwide Prosperity Party.

The feud became more intense after Tigray held its own elections in September, defying Abiy’s government which postponed national polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addis Ababa ruled the Tigray government was unlawful and, in return, Tigray said it no longer recognised Abiy’s administration.

The federal government then slashed funding to the region, which the TPLF said was “tantamount to an act of war”.

In what the International Crisis Group termed a “sudden and predictable” descent into conflict, Abiy said on November 4 that the TPLF had crossed a “red line” and attacked a federal military base in Tigray, forcing a “military confrontation”.

The TPLF accuses Abiy of concocting the story to justify deploying the military against it.

However, things moved fast, with Abiy claiming air raids have already been carried out on Tigray military assets and promising more.

Casualties have been reported on both sides but with communications still out, it is difficult to verify either side’s account of events on the ground.

While the eyes of the world have been focused on the US election, alarm is mounting over the prospect of civil war in Ethiopia, which would pit two powerful armies against each other.

Given Tigray has a powerful military, with an estimated 250,000 troops, a war could be lengthy and bloody.

There are concerns a conflict in Ethiopia could reverberate across the already fragile Horn of Africa, impacting neighbours Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti and Sudan.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Mali’s ex-President Amadou Toumani Toure dies aged 72

Toure's life, in many ways, symbolised the stop-start nature of democracy in the West African country [File: Eric Feferberg/AFP]

Tensions persist despite Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal: Live news

Demonstrators with an Armenian national flag protest against an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, at the parliamentary building in Yerevan, Armenia, November 10, 2020 [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP]

Despite ban, Europe’s largest right-wing rally may go ahead

The Independence March in Warsaw, Poland is organised by nationalist and far-right groups and is rife with anti-immigrant, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ sentiment [File: Czarek Sokolowski/AP]

Saeb Erekat, longtime spokesman for the Palestinians, dies at 65

FILE PHOTO: Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat looks on during a news conference following his meeting with foreign diplomats, in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict [Reuters]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

US Elections: When will the US vote results be finalised?

Joe Biden says 'election is over' and has begun to assume the mantle of president-elect [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

Ethiopian military seizes airport as fighting rages in Tigray

'Ethiopia is a sovereign nation and its government will ultimately make decisions,' Abiy Ahmed's spokeswoman said [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]