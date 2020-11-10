Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Brazil halts trials of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Trials stopped after ‘adverse’ incident involving vaccine that has become political football in Brazil.

Sinovac Biotech, is one of three drugs companies around the world conducting late-stage vaccine trials in Brazil [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
Sinovac Biotech, is one of three drugs companies around the world conducting late-stage vaccine trials in Brazil [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]
10 Nov 2020

Brazil’s health regulator said on Monday it had suspended clinical trials of an experimental Chinese COVID-19 vaccine after an “adverse incident” involving one of the volunteers, in a surprise to the trial organisers who said that while there had been a death it was not related to the vaccine.

The setback for CoronaVac, developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech, came on the same day US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer said its vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent effectiveness, raising hopes of an end to the pandemic.

The Brazilian regulator, Anvisa, said in a statement it had decided “to interrupt the clinical study of the CoronaVac vaccine after a serious adverse incident” on October 29.

It did not say where the event took place or what happened, citing privacy regulations. Usually, incidents that prompt the suspension of trials involve death, potentially fatal side effects, serious disability, hospitalisation, birth defects or other clinically significant events.

The Butantan Institute, the medical research institute coordinating the trials of the vaccine in Brazil, said it was “investigating in detail what happened,” and “is at the Brazilian regulatory agency’s disposal to provide any clarification necessary on any adverse incident the clinical trials may have presented.”

Brazil is one of the countries that have been worst affected by the coronavirus and is the location of three late-stage clinical trials for potential vaccines [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
The vaccines from Sinovac, Pfizer and Oxford are all in Phase-3 trials, the final stage of testing before regulatory approval.

All are being tested in Brazil, the country with the second-highest death toll in the pandemic after the United States, with more than 162,000 people dying from COVID-19.

Trials of the Oxford vaccine were suspended in September after an incident involving a volunteer in the UK but later resumed.

Political football

Dimas Covas, the head of Butantan, said the decision was related to a death but added he found the regulator’s announcement strange “because it’s a death unrelated to the vaccine”.

“As there are more than 10,000 volunteers at this moment, deaths can occur … It’s a death that has no relation with the vaccine and as such, it is not the moment to interrupt the trials,” Covas told local broadcaster TV Cultura.

Butantan is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 11.00am (14:00 GMT). Sinovac did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

CoronaVac has been caught up in a messy political battle in Brazil, where its most visible backer has been Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, one of the most vociferous opponents of Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s right-wing president.

Demonstrators carry a giant syringe as they protest against Sao Paulo state governor Joao Doria and Sinovac’s potential vaccine in Sao Paulo earlier this month [Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]
Bolsonaro has dismissed the Sinovac vaccine candidate as lacking credibility.

Last month, he shot down a plan by his own health minister to buy 46 million doses of CoronaVac, saying, the people of Brazil would “not be anyone’s guinea pig,” and referring to the drug as “Joao Doria’s Chinese vaccine”.

Doria, who is widely expected to challenge Bolsonaro at the next presidential election in 2022, has said his state will import and produce the vaccine and that a public inoculation programme in Sao Paulo could be rolled out as early as January.

The Sao Paulo state government said in a statement it “regrets that it learned of the decision from the press, instead of directly from Anvisa,” and was waiting along with the Butantan Institute for more information on “the real reasons for the suspension”.

Bolsonaro has pushed instead for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca.

Late-stage trials

Anvisa told the AFP news agency it had no comment beyond its statement announcing the suspension, which said that halting trials was standard procedure in such cases.

Bolsonaro faces criticism for his handling of COVID-19, which he has dismissed as a “little flu” opposing lockdown measures and relentlessly promoting the drug hydroxychloroquine despite studies showing it is ineffective against the disease.

The Sinovac, Pfizer and Oxford vaccines are all in Phase-3 trials, the final stage of testing before regulatory approval and are all being tested in Brazil.

Sinovac’s vaccine is among three experimental COVID-19 vaccines that China has been using to inoculate hundreds of thousands of people under an emergency use programme. A Chinese health official said on October 20 that no serious side effects had been observed in clinical trials.

The Brazil trial was the first of Sinovac’s large late-stage trials to get under way. Late-stage trials are also being conducted in Indonesia and Turkey. Indonesia’s state-owned Bio Farma said on Tuesday that its Sinovac vaccine trials were “going smoothly”.

Edwin G Pringadi, a spokesman for Bio Farma, said there were no plans to cancel the clinical trials, involving about 1,600 people in the Indonesian province of West Java. Indonesia has the highest death toll from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Barr tells US prosecutors to probe claims of vote irregularities

A supporter of US President Trump holds a sign during a 'Stop the steal' protest after the 2020 presidential election was called by the media for Democratic candidate Joe Biden [Jim Urquhart/ Reuters]

US sanctions more officials over China’s crackdown in Hong Kong

About two dozen people have been arrested under the new national security law China imposed in Hong Kong in June [Jayne Russell/ AFP]

Turmoil threatens Peru as Congress votes to impeach president

President Martin Vizcarra defends himself in an impeachment trial brought by Peru's Congress over alleged corruption. Some 105 members of Congress backed his removal from office [Peruvian Presidency/Reuters]

Myanmar’s ruling party claims new landslide in general election

Supporters of National League for Democracy (NLD) party celebrate their party's anticipated landslide victory on the way to party headquarters in Yangon [Lynn Bo Bo/EFE]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict [Reuters]

Everything you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The WHO said the results were very positive, but warned there was a funding gap of $4.5bn that could slow access to tests, medicines and vaccines in low- and middle-income countries [File: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuter]

Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat in the presidential race [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

‘Hundreds dead’ as conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray worsens

Fighters in Tigray are battle-hardened from the 1999-2000 war with neighbouring Eritrea and a guerrilla struggle to topple communist rule [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]