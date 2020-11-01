Live
News|Weather

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane on Monday and hit the coast of Nicaragua on Tuesday.

Nicaragua's government has issued a hurricane warning from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi. The area includes the town of Puerto Cabezas [File: Miguel Alvarez/AFP]
Nicaragua's government has issued a hurricane warning from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi. The area includes the town of Puerto Cabezas [File: Miguel Alvarez/AFP]
1 Nov 2020

Rain-heavy Tropical Storm Eta strengthened on Sunday as it headed for a drenching collision with Central America. The system ties the record for the most named storms in an Atlantic hurricane season.

Eta had maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h (50 mph) on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said. It was centred about 560 kilometres (345 miles) east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and was heading westward at 24 km/h (15 mph).

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday and it was forecast on Tuesday to hit the Nicaraguan coast, where a hurricane warning was posted.

Forecasters said central and northern Nicaragua into much of Honduras could get 380 to 640 millimetres (15 to 25 inches) of rain, with 890mm (35 inches) in isolated areas.

Heavy rains also are likely in eastern Guatemala, southern Belize and Jamaica.

Through Thursday evening, downpours from Eta may cause flooding in parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Central America, and potentially landslides, the centre added.

Nicaragua’s government has issued a hurricane warning from the Honduras-Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi. Honduras has put out a tropical storm warning from Punta Patuca to the border with Nicaragua.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because in 2005, after the season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name, but did not.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending November 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed toward the end of December.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Ivory Coast: Ouattara cruises to win, opponents seek ‘transition’

President Alassane Ouattara speaks after casting his ballot in Abidjan [Luc Gnago/Reuters]

Muslim groups urge Macron end ‘divisive rhetoric, reject hatred’

Macron has drawn widespread criticism in much of the Muslim world after defending the right to caricature Prophet Muhammad [File: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP]

‘A whole lot of hurt’: Fauci issues US COVID-19 warning

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, testifies during a US Senate hearing [File: Graeme Jennings/ Pool via AFP]

US election: Donald Trump’s closest 2016 victories

United States President Donald Trump's slim victories in four key states delivered him the presidency in 2016 [File: John Locher/AP Photo]
Most Read

Azerbaijan vows fight ‘to the end’ as Nagorno-Karabakh war rages

Azerbaijan's advances on the battlefield since fighting began on September 27 have reduced its incentive to strike a lasting peace deal and complicated international efforts to broker a truce [File: Azerbaijani presidency via AFP]

Biden, Trump campaigns enter final sprint: US elections live news

Biden is concentrating on Pennsylvania, as Trump holds ten rallies in seven states in final two days of campaign [Angela Weiss and Win McNamee/ AFP]

Canada aims to bring in over 1.2 million immigrants over 3 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has made immigration a key pillar of its plan to boost the economy [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

Macron says he understands Muslims’ shock over Prophet cartoons

Macron: 'More than 80 percent of the victims of terrorism are Muslims, and this is a problem for all of us' [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]