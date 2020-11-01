Live
Quebec stabbings leave at least 2 dead, 5 injured

Canadian police say the attacker was a man dressed in medieval clothing who wielded a bladed weapon on Halloween.

A police truck is parked near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing [Jordan Proust/AFP]
1 Nov 2020

Police in Quebec City arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

The man, in his mid-20s, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Halloween-night attacks and taken to a hospital “for evaluation”, police spokesman Etienne Doyon said.

“It’s a man who was dressed medieval. It’s a man who carried a sword with him. It’s stab wounds – that’s all we can tell you at the moment,” said Doyon.

Police earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for the attacker, who was dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon and left “multiple victims”.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker killed his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel and there was “a lot of blood”.

A fire truck is parked in front of the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, on Sunday [Jordan Proust/AFP]
The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.

There is no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

The suspect was lying on the ground, barefoot and hypothermic, when he was arrested, Le Soleil reported. He surrendered to police and reportedly said he planned his attack for a year and a half.

“On behalf of the Quebec City police, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and families of the people who died today,” Doyon said.

Translation: ATTENTION: Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ arrested a suspect | We still ask the citizens of Quebec City to stay inside with the doors locked as an investigation is ongoing. – Quebec City Police Department

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

