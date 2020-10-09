Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘agree’ to Nagorno-Karabakh talks: Live news

Russia says both countries willing to join talks in Moscow, which would mark first big step to ending current clashes.

Russia says will host Armenian, Azerbaijan officials for truce talks as fighting rages.

Fighting continues, with both countries alleging to be under attack.

Nagorno-Karabakh ethnic Armenian officials say 26 more troops killed.

Azerbaijan claims it has cleared unexploded missiles outside the fighting zone.

08:59 GMT – Azerbaijan confirms foreign minister to join Moscow talks

Azerbaijan confirmed that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will take part in talks in Moscow, as Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces clashed again over Nagorno-Karabakh.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

08:22 GMT – Both countries use Twitter to allege further attacks

Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting this battle on social media, as well as on the ground. Here are two tweets from this morning, with each country claiming to be under attack.

#Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action @ANAMA_gov_az cleared 29 unexploded missiles in 8 regions of Azerbaijan outside the conflict zone since September 27.#StopArmenianAggression#StopAttackingCivilians#KarabakhIsAzerbaijan — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 9, 2020

07:50 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh says 26 soldiers killed; military toll rises to 376

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an entity run by ethnic Armenians, said it had recorded another 26 deaths among its military, pushing the toll to 376 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.

07:43 GMT – Russia says Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers to attend Moscow talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed that their foreign ministers will come for talks to Moscow, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s foreign ministry as saying.

With President Vladimir Putin calling for a halt to military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin extended the invitation to Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday.

“Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in talks in Moscow,” said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Active preparation for the talks is underway, says Russia’s foreign ministry [File: Aziz Karimov/EPA]

Good morning. Arwa Ibrahim and Anealla Safdar in London will be bringing you the latest updates on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis today, Thursday, October 9.

Here’s a quick recap:

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has continued for a second week (we are now on day 13 of the clashes) as Armenia and Azerbaijan battle over the breakaway region.

So far, the two rivals are ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire and have accused one another of causing civilian and military casualties since clashing on September 27.

About 300 people have been reported killed overall, but the real death toll is believed to be higher.

On Friday, Russia claimed that the two rival countries had agreed to join talks in Moscow aimed at ending the conflict. If confirmed, this would mark the first time they have both shown real willingness for a ceasefire. More on that later.