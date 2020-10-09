Live
News|Politics

Kyrgyz president ‘ready to resign’ as unrest continues

A disputed parliamentary vote has sparked a fresh crisis in the volatile Central Asian country, triggering mass protests.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters]
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters]
9 Oct 2020

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has offered to resign following an uprising in the wake of disputed elections that saw pro-government parties cornering almost all the seats in parliament.

The disputed vote has sparked a fresh crisis in the volatile Central Asian country, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one person dead and hundreds injured. The results of the Sunday’s elections have since been annulled but the protests have continued.

The protests have forced mass resignations that included the prime minister, the cabinet and several governors and mayors leaving a political vacuum.

Jeenbekov, who has rules Kyrgyzstan since 2017, said in an address published on the presidential website he could resign once a date for fresh elections had been set and changes in government had been confirmed by parliament and his office.

“We need to get the situation back to the rule of law as soon as possible. After legitimate executive authorities have been approved and we are back on the path of lawfulness, I am ready to leave the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic.”

The statement comes just hours after Jeenbekov’s press chief said the president’s resignation was not “under question” in talks he was holding with national political leaders.

Jeenbekov has made no public appearances since the unrest broke out Monday.

Opposition parties claim Sunday’s election was rigged by significant vote-buying in favour of parties close to Jeenbekov.

The results of the ballot were annulled on Tuesday, but that has done little to ease tensions as rival politicians and their supporters press claims to leadership posts and state institutions are in chaos.

Omurbek Suvanaliyev, who has claimed the title of national security chief in the aftermath of clashes between police and protesters, told Russian news agency Interfax that national borders had been closed.

The border service confirmed the closure to the AFP news agency.

Suvanaliyev is one of several politicians who claimed titles after a rally against election results turned violent and protesters seized the main seat of government.

Meanwhile, Russia has described the current situation as “chaotic”. The country, which has an airbase in Kyrgyzstan, said it had obligations under an existing security treaty to prevent the situation from totally breaking down.

“This is an incredible turnaround of events here,” Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford, reporting from the capital Bishkek, said.

“Seems like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is very concerned about how the situation here could deteriorate. And it seems as if he’s reigned Jeenbekov in,” he said.

“Let’s not forget Russia has big interests here in Kyrgyzstan – geo-politically and in terms of investments.

“This is a country that buys Russian gas, Russian infrastructure. It is all maintained by Russia. Russia has a big military base here.”

‘Legitimise ongoing appointments’

Jeenbekov said that he wanted to “legitimise ongoing appointments” before his potential resignation.

He also called on law enforcement to ensure legislators, whose building is not under state control, are able to hold a session to approve the changes.

Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov was reported to have resigned on Tuesday and populist politician Sadyr Japarov positioned himself as his replacement after he was released from jail by supporters following the violence on Monday.

Japarov’s candidacy was approved by a majority of legislators in an extraordinary session in a three-star hotel after the parliament building was seized by protesters, the parliamentary press service said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Demonstrations sweep Indonesia over controversial labour law

Protesters in Medan threw rocks at riot police as rallies against the omnibus bill turned ugly [Tonggo Simangunsong/Al Jazeera]

Several killed in ‘gang war’ at Rohingya camps in Bangladesh

Authorities said they have arrested 12 people after days of gunfire, arson, and abductions by gangs [File: Mohammad Kalam/AFP]

North Korea ‘to show strength and defiance’ with military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 23, 2016 [File: KCNA via Reuters]

India’s food minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies at 74

Paswan during an interview with Reuters news agency in New Delhi in this November 12, 2014 photo [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Most Read

Diplomatic efforts fail to calm Nagorno-Karabakh clash: Live news

Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Greece, Cyprus threaten EU sanctions against Turkey over Varosha

Greek Cypriots protest against opening to the public a stretch of beach in uninhabited Varosha [Petros Karadjias/AP]

US sanctions Iran’s entire financial sector

An unauthorised seller counts United States dollars in front of an exchange shop at Ferdowsi Square in Tehran, Iran [File: Mohamadreza Nadimi/WANA via Reuters]

China joins COVAX, UN-backed global COVID-19 vaccine facility

China has joined the WHO-backed COVAX facility which is designed to ensure any vaccine against COVID-19 is cost-effective and accessible to all [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]