Live
News|Black Lives Matter

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death can live out of state

Citing safety concerns, the judge allowed Derek Chauvin to live in a neighbouring state while he awaits trial.

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges in relation to George Floyd's death in May in the United States [Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters]
Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges in relation to George Floyd's death in May in the United States [Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters]
9 Oct 2020

A judge in the United States state of Minnesota cited safety concerns Friday as he issued new bail conditions for an ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd that would allow him to live in a neighbouring state while he awaits trial.

Derek Chauvin posted $1m bond on Wednesday and was allowed to leave the maximum security state prison where he had been held since shortly after his arrest.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said the Minnesota Department of Corrections, which is supervising Chauvin while he is on release, presented evidence in private “supporting safety concerns that have arisen”.

The order did not say what that evidence entailed.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for several minutes as the handcuffed Black man pleaded for air.

His death, which was captured on video and shared online, prompted mass protests against police violence and anti-Black racism across the US and around the world over the past several months.

Demonstrators march through south Minneapolis after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with George Floyd’s murder, posted bail [Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters]
Chauvin was later charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The ex-officer’s release from prison triggered two nights of protests in Minneapolis and Saint Paul this week, and prompted Governor Tim Walz to mobilise US National Guard troops and state law enforcement officers.

Three other sacked former police officers, who also face charges in relation to Floyd’s death, were released on bond earlier. Their trial is set for March.

Chauvin’s previous conditions prohibited him from leaving Minnesota without court permission and ordered him to sign extradition waivers if he was released.

Under the new conditions, he “must establish residency somewhere in the State of Minnesota or a contiguous state as soon as possible” and report it to his supervising officer.

His address will be shared with local law enforcement, but must be kept confidential.

The former officer must also carry a mobile phone and keep it on, charged and in range so that the department of corrections can reach him at all times. He must also surrender his passport.

Cahill’s order said the defence and prosecution had agreed to the new terms.

Source : Al Jazeera, AP
More from News

Can tensions between Turkey and NATO be contained?

Twitter to impose misinformation limits ahead of US election

Twitter is imposing new rules ahead of the US presidential election, banning people, including candidates, from claiming an election win before it is called by officials or two authoritative, national news outlets [File: Richard Drew/AP Photo]

Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man

Protesters in Philadelphia hold signs during a June 13 demonstration calling for the defunding of the police department after the killing of George Floyd, who died in May after being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis in the United States [David Goldman/AP Photo]

Algeria expelling thousands of migrants across Niger border: HRW

Some of the deportees interviewed by the rights watchdog said they were abandoned at border crossings and told 'the way to Niger' [File: AFP]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan meet for Nagorno-Karabakh talks: Live news

Wounded resident Ilyas Ahmedov walks among his dead sheep at his farmhouse, which was hit by shelling in Qaracinar village near the town of Goranboy, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

Trump declares COVID-19 ‘cure’: US live election news

President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center on October 5, 2020. [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Pakistan bans TikTok over ‘indecent’ content

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, has been caught in a firestorm globally due to security and privacy concerns [File: Lionel Bonacenture/AFP]

What is QAnon, the conspiracy theory spreading throughout the US

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]