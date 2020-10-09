Live
News|Food

India’s food minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies

Paswan during an interview with Reuters news agency in New Delhi in this November 12, 2014 photo [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Paswan during an interview with Reuters news agency in New Delhi in this November 12, 2014 photo [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
9 Oct 2020

Veteran Indian politician Ram Vilas Paswan, a federal minister and an ally of Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s ruling coalition, died on Thursday after weeks in hospital, his son Chirag Pawsan said in a tweet. He was 74.

Paswan, India’s Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi on September 11 and underwent heart surgery on October 4.

In his role as food minister, Paswan oversaw the world’s biggest food welfare programme, under which the government gives cheap rice and wheat to India’s millions of poor people.

“I am saddened beyond words,” Modi said in a tweet reacting to news of his death. “There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled.”

In his long political career, Paswan worked with many prime ministers and served as India’s mines, steel, and telecommunication and information minister among other portfolios.

As the chief of the Lok Janshakti (People’s Power) Party (LJP), Paswan joined Modi’s right-wing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) that swept India’s general election in 2014. The NDA was voted back to power with a bigger majority in 2019.

Paswan and his party represented India’s Dalits (formerly referred to as the “untouchables”), a socially disadvantaged community at the bottom of the country’s complex caste hierarchy.

Dalits make up about three-quarters of the majority Hindu population, that is about 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.

Paswan’s LJP enjoys considerable support in his home state of Bihar in the east, where assembly elections will begin later this month.

His son, Chirag Paswan, a member of parliament, is leading the LJP in the three-phase vote for the state legislature.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Former Trump fundraiser charged with illicit 1MDB, China lobbying

The 1MDB scandal triggered mass protests in Malaysia and led to the fall of Najib's government in May 2018 [File: Sadiq Asyraf/AP Photo]

China joins COVAX, UN-backed global COVID-19 vaccine facility

China has joined the WHO-backed COVAX facility which is designed to ensure any vaccine against COVID-19 is cost-effective and accessible to all [File: Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Science vs humanities in Australia’s university fee shake-up

Australia is shaking up university funding in controversial plans to create 'job-ready graduates' [File: Paul Miller/EPA]

White House doc says Trump can do public events from Saturday

United States President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday a few days after being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 [Erin Scott/Reuters]
Most Read

Diplomatic efforts fail to calm Nagorno-Karabakh clash: Live news

Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

What is QAnon, the conspiracy theory spreading throughout the US

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

US sanctions Iran’s entire financial sector

An unauthorised seller counts United States dollars in front of an exchange shop at Ferdowsi Square in Tehran, Iran [File: Mohamadreza Nadimi/WANA via Reuters]

US warns China against Taiwan attack, stresses US ‘ambiguity’

An anti-submarine missile blasts off from a frigate during a military drill near Hualien in Taiwan in May 2019 [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]