Live
News

Ex-Lebanon PM Hariri says he is in the running to head new gov’t

Saad Hariri who resigned last year amid protests said he ‘will not close the door on the only hope left for Lebanon’.

The former premier stepped down under street pressure last year after mass protests erupted demanding the overhaul of a political class accused of being inept and corrupt [File: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
The former premier stepped down under street pressure last year after mass protests erupted demanding the overhaul of a political class accused of being inept and corrupt [File: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters]
9 Oct 2020

Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday said he was a possible candidate to head a new government to stem the country’s economic collapse after a massive port explosion.

French President Emmanuel Macron last month extracted a pledge from all political sides in the former French protectorate to back speedy government formation as part of a road map out of the crisis, but efforts so far have failed. Macron has said a reform-minded cabinet was essential if aid were to flow in to rebuild the country.

“I am definitely a candidate” to head the next government, Hariri said during a live interview on the MTV television channel.

“I will not close the door on the only hope left for Lebanon to stem this collapse,” he said.

The country is mired in its worst economic crunch in decades, and still reeling from a devastating explosion in Beirut on August 4.

The explosion of a massive stockpile of ammonium nitrate at Beirut’s only port killed some 200 people, wounded thousands more and ravaged buildings in surrounding residential neighbourhoods, leaving at least 300,000 people homeless.

President Michel Aoun is to hold parliamentary consultations on naming a new prime minister on Thursday next week.

Hariri said he was ready to start making phone calls during the coming week “if all political teams still agree on the programme” discussed with Macron.

The former prime minister stepped down under street pressure last year after mass protests erupted demanding the overhaul of a political class accused of being inept and corrupt.

The government that followed, headed by Hassan Diab, resigned in the wake of the Beirut blast.

The next prime minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, last month bowed out just weeks after being nominated, after his efforts to hammer out a cabinet were blocked by the country’s two main Shia political parties – Hezbollah and Amal – seeking to keep the finance ministry under their control.

Forming a government can drag on for months in multi-confessional Lebanon, where a power-sharing agreement seeks to maintain a fragile balance between all sides.

But Hariri said all political sides had agreed with Macron, who visited Beirut twice in the wake of the blast, to set aside their differences for six months to save the country from further deterioration.

“Every political side can invent a problem to government formation,” Hariri said.

“But if the political parties really want to stem the collapse and rebuild Beirut, they must follow the French initiative,” he said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Pakistan claims devastating locust attack brought under control

In this picture taken on February 23, 2020, a farmer holds dead locusts in Pipli Pahar village in Pakistan's Punjab province [File: Arif Ali/AFP]

Jordan enters 48-hour nationwide coronavirus lockdown

A nationwide curfew is in place until Saturday amid an 'exponential' rise in the number of COVID-19 cases [File: Muhammad Hamed]

Democrats want panel to investigate Trump’s capacity to govern

The move comes at a moment of crisis in the White House, with Trump being treated for a COVID-19 infection [Erin Scott/Reuters]

World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Workers carry aid provided by the World Food Programme (WFP) for distribution in Pissila, Burkina Faso January 24, 2020 [Anne Mimault/Reuters]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan ‘agree’ to Nagorno-Karabakh talks: Live news

Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan [Aziz Karimov/Reuters]

Diplomatic efforts fail to calm Nagorno-Karabakh clash: Live news

Residents search for their belongings at a restaurant hit by a shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

US sanctions Iran’s entire financial sector

An unauthorised seller counts United States dollars in front of an exchange shop at Ferdowsi Square in Tehran, Iran [File: Mohamadreza Nadimi/WANA via Reuters]

N Korea ‘set to show defiance, strength’ at major military parade

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 23, 2016 [File: KCNA via Reuters]