Live
News

Turkey, Greece agree on talks over Eastern Mediterranean

Ankara to host first round of exploratory talks, Turkish FM says after meeting Greek counterpart.

A view of Turkey's research vessel, the Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean. The vessel has since been withdrawn [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
A view of Turkey's research vessel, the Oruc Reis, anchored off the coast of Antalya on the Mediterranean. The vessel has since been withdrawn [Burhan Ozbilici/AP]
8 Oct 2020

Turkey and Greece agreed on confidence-building measures and holding bilateral exploratory talks after weeks of tensions in a dispute over maritime rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

He was speaking after meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias for the first time since the dispute between Ankara and Athens flared up.

Speaking to state media after the Global Security Forum in Slovakia, Cavusoglu said Turkey would host the first round of exploratory talks once they resume, but that the two NATO members were working on setting a date.

Tensions came to a head this summer when each side made overlapping claims to swaths of the Eastern Mediterranean, and Turkey dispatched a survey vessel to map out possible oil and gas drilling prospects, infuriating Greece.

Turkey pulled the vessel out in mid-September.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that last week’s European Union summit decisions were not sufficient to overcome problems in relations between Ankara and the bloc.

Erdogan spoke to Merkel by video conference and told her that the EU “succumbed to blackmail” from Greece and Cyprus, which have called for sanctions against Ankara.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Trump is ‘feeling good’, says ready to campaign: US election news

US President Donald Trump speaking outside the White House, in Washington, DC [@realDonaldTrump/via Reuters]

Kyrgyzstan’s complex crisis: What you need to know in 500 words

People protest during a rally on the central square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 7, 2020 [Vladimir Voronin/AP]

‘Girls Takeover’: Teen is Finnish PM for a day to raise awareness

Aava Murto, a 16-year-old girl who has taken over the job of Finnish PM Sanna Marin for the day as part of a girls' rights campaign, is interviewed by members of the media in Helsinki, Finland [File: Lehtikuva/Heikki Saukkomaa/Reuters]

Are dual listings in store for Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi exchanges?

Visitors stand in front of a stock market ticker screen in the lobby of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange [File: Rina Castelnuovo/Bloomberg ]
Most Read

France, US and Russia to meet on Nagorno-Karabakh: Live updates

House damaged by shelling in downtown Ganja, Agdam region [Aziz Karimov/EPA]

Donald Trump refuses to participate in virtual debate

Less than an hour after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the debate was to be held virtually, Donald Trump said he would not participate [Erin Scott/Reuters]

US warns China against Taiwan attack, stresses US ‘ambiguity’

An anti-submarine missile blasts off from a frigate during a military drill near Hualien in Taiwan in May 2019 [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

‘Tough and pointed’: Analysts say Harris got the better of Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris, debated the Trump administration's four-year record on October 7, 2020 [Morry Gash/AP Photo]