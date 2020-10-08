France, US and Russia to meet on Nagorno-Karabakh: Live updates

As international mediators head to Geneva, Armenia and Azerbaijan report further casualties.

France, US, Russia to hold talks in Geneva

Turkey says the Minsk Group should not be involved in mediating the conflict

Azerbaijan says city of Ganja shelled by Armenian forces, killing one civilian

Baku claims 30 Azeri civilians killed to date, but does not release military casualties

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among military rises to 350

09:09 GMT: – Armenia dismisses head National Security Service

Armenia on Thursday dismissed Argishti Kyaramyan, the head its National Security Service, the Interfax news agency reported citing a presidential decree.

07:45 GMT – France, US and Russia to meet on Nagorno-Karabakh

France, the United States and Russia will step up efforts to end fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in the South Caucasus by holding talks in Geneva, as fears of a regional war grow.

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russian, French and US representatives would also meet in Moscow on Monday to look at ways to persuade the warring sides to negotiate a ceasefire. The three countries are co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s (OSCE) Minsk Group that mediates over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey has accused the group of neglecting the conflict and said it should not be involved in mediation.

Le Drian hit back at Turkey, reiterating accusations – denied by Ankara – that it is involved militarily and saying this fuelled the “internationalisation” of the conflict.

07:30 GMT – Fresh fighting erupts between Azeris, ethnic Armenians

Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces fought new clashes in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan said the city of Ganja was shelled by Armenian forces and that one civilian had been killed in the Goranboy region. It said other villages were fired on by ethnic Armenian forces.

❗️Late night and morning shelling of civilian settlements in Ganja, Barda, Aghjabadi, Aghdam, Tartar, and Goranboy by #Armenia's occupation forces. Casualties reported. #StopArmenianAggression#StopAttackingCivilians#KarabakhIsAzerbaijan — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 8, 2020

Azeri authorities have reported 30 civilian deaths since fighting broke out on September 27 over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave which under international law belongs to Azerbaijan but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Azerbaijan also says 143 civilians have been wounded but has not disclosed information about its military casualties.

07:20 GMT – Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 350 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, run by ethnic Armenians, said it had recorded another 30 casualties among its troops, pushing the military death toll to 350 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on September 27.

The fighting has surged to its worst level since the 1990s when some 30,000 people were killed.

Good morning. Shereena Qazi in Doha and Anealla Safdar in London will be bringing you the latest updates on the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis today, Thursday, October 8.

Here’s a quick recap:

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh has continued for a second week (we are now on day 12 of the clashes) as Armenia and Azerbaijan battle over the breakaway region.

So far, the two rivals are ignoring international appeals for a ceasefire and have accused one another of causing civilian and military casualties since clashing on September 27.

Almost 300 people have been reported killed overall, but the real death toll is believed to be higher.

The key news on Thursday, so far at least, is that France, Russia and the US will hold talks in Geneva aimed at de-escalating the situation.

More on that later.