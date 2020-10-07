Vietnam arrests leading democracy activist after US rights talks

Vietnam accused of ‘scorched earth’ approach to dissent after late night arrest of Pham Doan Trang at her home in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam has detained prominent human rights campaigner and writer Pham Doan Trang hours after the conclusion of its annual human rights dialogue with the United States.

Trang, a 42-year-old former journalist-turned-activist, was arrested at her home in Ho Chi Minh City on Tuesday night, and charged with “conducting anti-state propaganda”, an offence that carries a jail term of long as 20 years, Defending the Defenders said in a statement.

So far this year, Vietnam has arrested at least 25 activists as well as 29 land petitioners, bringing the total number of prisoners of conscience to 258, the rights group added.

Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s Asia deputy director, said Vietnam was taking a “scorched-earth response” to political dissent.

“Despite suffering years of systemic government harassment, including severe physical attacks, Trang has remained faithful to her principles of peaceful advocacy for human rights and democracy,” Robertson said. “Her thoughtful approach to reforms and demands for people’s real participation in their governance are messages the Vietnam government should listen to and respect, not repress.”

Trang’s writing covers a wide range of issues including LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, the environment, and democratic activism. Most of her work is published clandestinely including the best-selling Politics for the Common People, which is akin to a guide for fledgeling activists.

She is also known for her on-the-ground activism, taking part in rallies in support of imprisoned dissidents, the environment and in response to China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.

Pham has been detained before, prompting campaigns for her release [Courtesy: Do Nguyen Mai Khoi] Trang has been on the radar of the security forces for more than 10 years and has been detained and harassed a number of times, including while she was on her way to a meeting with then-US President Barack Obama in 2016, and, a year later, after she met a European Union delegation on a fact-finding mission ahead of its annual human rights dialogue with Vietnam.

Her latest arrest came only a few hours after Vietnam had wrapped up its annual human rights dialogue with the US. The US State Department said in a statement that the virtual meeting lasted three hours and covered a range of rights issues including “continued progress and bilateral cooperation on the rule of law, freedom of expression and association, religious freedom and labor rights”.

It added that the promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms were a “critical pillar” of US foreign policy.

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party is currently preparing for its National Congress, which is expected to take place in early January. The authorities have tightened security and intensified their crackdown on political dissidents, social activists, and human rights defenders in the run-up to the event, which takes place every five years.