Live
News|Occupied West Bank

Palestinian in critical condition after 70-day hunger strike

Maher al-Akhras began his hunger strike after he was arrested and placed into administrative detention in late July.

Al-Akhras’s wife, Taghreed, said her husband has survived on water alone while he demands his release from Israeli detention [File: Abbas Momani/AFP]
Al-Akhras’s wife, Taghreed, said her husband has survived on water alone while he demands his release from Israeli detention [File: Abbas Momani/AFP]
7 Oct 2020

Relatives and supporters of a Palestinian man held without charge by Israel said he was in critical condition in an Israeli hospital following a hunger strike of more than 70 days.

Maher al-Akhras, 49, began his hunger strike after he was arrested and placed into administrative detention in late July.

Administrative detention is a policy that allows Israel to detain suspects without filing charges, sometimes for months at a time with multiple extensions.

Al-Akhras’s wife, Taghreed, told The Associated Press that her husband has survived on water alone while he demands his release. Speaking from his room at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, she said that al-Akhras has been hospitalised since September 6 and that he was too weak to speak or get up to go to the toilet.

“He lost half of his weight. He suffers spasms,” she said. “He has a constant strong headache and constant buzzing in the ears, fatigue, with no energy to talk to me.”

A medical official declined to provide details on the condition of al-Akhras, saying only that it was stable. The official, citing confidential medical information, spoke on condition of anonymity.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency said al-Akhras was arrested on July 27 based on information that he is active in the Islamic Jihad armed group and was involved in “activities that endanger public safety”. It said he has been arrested five previous times for involvement in armed groups.

But al-Akhras’s wife said he is not an activist in any group, and only has campaigned for the rights of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Al-Akhras’s lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said he rejected an offer to be released at the end of his current administrative detention on November 26 and demands to be let go immediately.

His wife said al-Akhras knows his life is in danger. “He says this is the only way he can achieve justice,” she said.

The Palestinians and human rights groups say administrative detention violates the right to due process, since evidence is withheld from prisoners while they are held for lengthy periods without being charged, tried or convicted.

Qadura Fares, the head of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, said: “Administrative detention is a crime and should end. We hold Israel fully responsible for his life and call for his immediate release.”

Source : AP
More from News

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden’s ‘sharp anti-Russian rhetoric’

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied once again Washington's charge of Russian meddling in US elections [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]

No justice for victims in Mozambique’s conflict: Amnesty

Vicente Tiago (right) heads a family of 30 people who fled the armed attacks in Muidumbe, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique [File: Ricardo Franco/EPA-EFE]

Just like 2020’s January and May, September hottest on record

Last month, new high temperatures were reported in Turkey, Israel and Jordan [Yash Choudhary/Getty Images]

‘Mercenary’ hacker group widespread in Mideast, research finds

The Saudi embassy in Washington, DC has not responded to Reuters News Agency's requests for comment regarding cached phishing pages showing that cyber spies targeted Mawthouq, the Saudi government's email service, and half a dozen Saudi government ministries [File: Raphael Satter/Reuters]
Most Read

France to push for Nagorno-Karabakh dialogue: Live news

A man walks in the yard of an apartment building damaged by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP]

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Russia has in the last years touted the development of futuristic new weapons [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP]

What crisis? Billionaires rack up record fortunes, survey shows

The combined wealth of the world's billionaires reached a record $10.2 trillion at the end of July, according to a survey by Swiss bank UBS and consultancy giant PwC [File: Simon Dawson/Reuters]

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]