Live
News|The Far Right

Greece: Golden Dawn found guilty of running criminal organisation

After a trial that spanned over five years, members of the fascist group found guilty of several crimes, including murder.

Magda Fyssa, centre, and Panagiotis Fyssas, right, the parents of late Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a supporter of the Golden Dawn party in 2013, pictured on Wednesday [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
Magda Fyssa, centre, and Panagiotis Fyssas, right, the parents of late Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was stabbed to death by a supporter of the Golden Dawn party in 2013, pictured on Wednesday [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
7 Oct 2020

The Golden Dawn group, a self-proclaimed fascist entity with its origins in the 1980s, has been found guilty of several crimes by a court in Athens, including running a criminal organisation.

As well as running a criminal organisation, another case involved Golden Dawn supporter Giorgos Roupakias who has confessed to murdering anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas, or “Killah P”, stabbing the 34-year-old to death just after midnight on September 18, 2013, in Athens. Roupakias was found guilty and faces a life sentence.

Pavlos Fyssas’s mother Magda, who has fought tirelessly for justice to be delivered, said after the verdict: “Pavlos did it. He did it. My son!”

A panel of three judges at a court of appeals in the Greek capital delivered their verdict on Wednesday, concluding a trial that has lasted five and a half years.

More than 10,000 anti-racism protesters outside the court, who had been demanding a guilty verdict for hours before the result was announced, celebrated when the judges revealed their decision.

But police were quick to release tear gas and use water cannon to disperse crowds. Witnesses said people were seen gasping as the tear gas filled the air.

Petros Konstantinou, who heads Keefra, an anti-racism organisation, told Al Jazeera: “This is a great anti-fascist victory. I think we won. They should all go to prison immediately.”

A total 68 had been on trial, including the entire Golden Dawn leadership, accused of four crimes.

Reading out the verdict, presiding judge Maria Lepenioti said Golden Dawn founder and leader Nikos Michaloliakos and other senior members were guilty of running a criminal organisation.

None of the party’s senior members was present in the court.

Michaloliakos and fellow senior members face jail sentences from five to 15 years.

Golden Dawn members were also found guilty of attacking Communist trade unionists and their leader Sotiris Poulikogiannis the same month and in the attempted murder of Egyptian immigrant fisherman Abouzid Embarak in his home in June 2012.

With reporting by Katy Fallon in Athens.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Libya’s rival groups agree on choosing sovereign positions

Representatives of Libya's rival administration sit after they attend a meeting, in the coastal Moroccan town of Temara [Fadel Senna/AFP]

Unrest brews in Kyrgyzstan as political crisis deepens

People protesting against the results of a parliamentary election stand in front of the government headquarters which has been taken over in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]

Who around Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19?

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since President Trump revealed he had contracted the disease [Alex Brandon/AP]

Kuwait’s new emir names Sheikh Meshaal as new crown prince

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad last week [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]
Most Read

Iran warns Nagorno-Karabakh could become regional war: Live news

People examine their house reportedly damaged by a recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh [Aziz Karimov/EPA]

Greek court to decide fate of fascist Golden Dawn group

Demonstrators protest outside the court, ahead of a trial of leaders and members of the far-right Golden Dawn, in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020 [Costas Baltas/Reuters]

Armenia ready for ‘mutual concessions’ with Azerbaijan: Live news

A woman walks in her house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the downtown of Ganja in Agdam region in Nagorno Karabakh, October 6, 2020 [Aziz Karimov/EPA-EFE]

Ethiopian parliament votes to cut ties with Tigray region leaders

The House of Federation 'decided the federal government should sever any kind of relationship with the Tigray regional state assembly and the region's highest executive body'. [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]