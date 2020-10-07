Live
News

Curb ‘dangerous’ hate speech, Guinea candidates told before vote

UN officials warn of ‘extremely dangerous’ situation, decry ‘increasingly pervasive and divisive appeals to ethnic affiliations’ before October 18 polls.

The United Nations' Michelle Bachelet says, 'I am deeply worried about such dangerous rhetoric by political leaders, which in some cases may amount to incitement to hostility, discrimination or violence' [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
The United Nations' Michelle Bachelet says, 'I am deeply worried about such dangerous rhetoric by political leaders, which in some cases may amount to incitement to hostility, discrimination or violence' [File: Denis Balibouse/Reuters]
7 Oct 2020

Less than two weeks before Guinea’s tense presidential election, the United Nations has expressed alarm at ethnically charged hate speech rising in the lead-up to the polls, warning the situation is “extremely dangerous” and may lead to violence.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet and Pramila Patten, the world body’s acting special adviser on the prevention of genocide, decried the “increasingly pervasive and divisive appeals to ethnic affiliations” before the October 18 vote.

They also urged the candidates to “refrain from using provocative language that may lead to violence, discrimination and other human rights violations”.

Guinea’s politics are mostly drawn along ethnic lines.

The country’s 82-year-old President Alpha Conde, who is seeking a controversial third term, is largely backed by Malinke people, while his main opponent, Cellou Dalein Diallo of the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea (UFDG) party, is largely backed by Fulani people – although both insist that they are pluralist.

Bachelet and Patten pointed out that the candidates have made specific mention of the Malinke and Fulani ethnicities, and had suggested violence could follow the announcement of the results.

“Given the history of intercommunal violence in Guinea, I am deeply worried about such dangerous rhetoric by political leaders, which in some cases may amount to incitement to hostility, discrimination or violence,” Bachelet said.

“There are already serious indications of rising intolerance and confrontation, including among youth groups, and media outlets amplifying messages of hate,” she warned.

In their statement, Patten and Bachelet also demanded accountability for the reported use of excessive force by security forces during demonstrations over the past year.

Protests against Conde’s suspected ambition to stay in power that began in October 2019 have been severely repressed in the country of some 13 million people.

Last week, Amnesty International said in a report that at least 50 people were killed in the crackdown through July and criticised the government for failing to hold the security forces accountable.

Conde, a former opposition activist, became Guinea’s first democratically elected president in 2010 after decades of authoritarian rule in the former French colony. He won re-election five years later.

In March, he pushed a constitutional amendment that allowed him to stand again and potentially extend his rule, despite protests from the opposition.

In a speech on Saturday, Conde called on his supporters not to let themselves be provoked into violence and suggested that warnings of unrest amounted to opposition provocations.

“There will never be war in Guinea,” Conde told supporters in the capital Conakry, after explaining he thought the opposition planned to declare victory but seek refuge in an embassy, “thinking there will be a war”.

“You don’t take power with blood. You don’t take power by destroying vehicles. You don’t take power by provoking others,” the president said, urging voters not to use violence.

In an interview this week with French news outlets France 24 and RFI, Conde was asked whether he would accept the outcome of the vote.

“I am a democrat,” he replied.

“It’s extraordinary that I should be seen as an anti-democratic dictator,” Conde added. “I fought for 45 years, I was in the opposition.”

Conde also brushed aside accusations of fomenting ethnic divides.

“I have always said that the political fight is a competition, and that people should choose according to [the candidates’] platforms,” he said.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Belarus opposition leader placed on Russia’s wanted list

Belarus has not announced Tikhanovskaya as wanted [Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP]

Attackers kill 25 displaced civilians in Burkina Faso, UN says

The women said the armed men told them the attack was in retaliation to the formation of a volunteer defence force [File: AFP]

Doctor says Trump is free of COVID-19-symptoms and fever

US President Donald Trump removing his face mask after returning to White House from the hospital after contracting COVID-19 [Erin Scott/Reuters]

OxyContin maker said to be brokering plea deal in criminal probe

Purdue, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year facing an onslaught of litigation, is in discussions to plead guilty to charges that include conspiracy, violations of an anti-kickback law and misbranding under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, sources told Reuters [File: George Frey/Reuters]
Most Read

Foreign powers step up push for Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire: Live

An elderly man stands in front of a destroyed house after shelling in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region's main city of Stepanakert on October 7, 2020 [Aris Messinis/AFP]

Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile

Russia has in the last years touted the development of futuristic new weapons [File: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP]

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden’s ‘sharp anti-Russian rhetoric’

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied once again Washington's charge of Russian meddling in US elections [Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters]

Trump COVID-19 symptom free for 24 hours: US election live news

A member of the production crew walks behind a glass panel on a stage that will serve as a barrier to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the vice-presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, the United States [Julio Cortez/The Associated Press]