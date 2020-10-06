Live
News|Business and Economy

Almost half of Arab youth considering emigrating, survey says

The Arab Youth Survey 2020 finds the Levant region has the highest number of people aged 18-24 considering emigrating.

The survey found that disappointment with poor leadership, rampant corruption and widespread economic failure were among the reasons that many young people were considering emigrating [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
The survey found that disappointment with poor leadership, rampant corruption and widespread economic failure were among the reasons that many young people were considering emigrating [File: Wael Hamzeh/EPA]
6 Oct 2020

The Arab Youth Survey 2020 has found that more than four in 10 people aged 18-24 have considered emigrating from their home countries.

The survey, which interviewed 4,000 Arab youths from 17 countries and was released on Tuesday, found that 42 percent of all Arab youth surveyed had considered emigrating to another country, with 15 percent actively trying to leave.

The Levant region had the highest number of youth who wanted to emigrate, at 63 percent. In Lebanon, the number stood at 77 percent.

Youth in the Gulf countries of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the least likely to emigrate, at three percent, the survey said.

The survey found that disappointment with poor leadership, rampant corruption and widespread economic failure were among the reasons that many young people were considering emigrating.

A total of 77 percent of all Arab youth said there was corruption in their country.

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened economic difficulties, with 20 percent of the youth surveyed saying they or a family member had lost work since the outbreak began.

Overall, 72 percent of Arab youth said they felt it was more difficult to find a job. The highest numbers of young people saying it was hard to find employment were in Lebanon (91 percent) and Jordan (90 percent).

Of those surveyed, 35 percent of Arab youth reported being in personal debt, a jump from 21 percent in 2019.

The youth surveyed in Lebanon, Algeria, Iraq and Sudan overwhelmingly expressed their support for the 2019 anti-government protests in their countries – all at over 80 percent.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Trump says US ‘learning to live’ with COVID-19: US election news

A member of the cleaning staff sprays the James S Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

US white male professor allegedly poses as Black immigrant woman

The university has not named the professor whom it said was being investigated related to allegations on social media. A spokesperson said that the person 'is on leave and not in the classroom' [Maya Alleruzzo/AP Photo]

Bangladesh rocked by fresh protests over sexual assaults

Students in Dhaka shout slogans to protest against an alleged gang rape of a woman in the southern district of Noakhali [Rehman Asad/AFP]

Erdogan decries Macron’s plan against ‘Islamist separatism’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference after a Syria summit, in Istanbul, Turkey October 27, 2018 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh fighting spills into tenth day: Live news

Karabakh servicemen prepare to fire towards Azeri positions during ongoing fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region on October 4, 2020 [Handout / AFP PHOTO/RazmInfo/Armenian Defence Ministry]

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4bn over missing ex-FBI agent

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials [File: AFP]

Who will be Kuwait’s next crown prince?

Three names have been circulating as potential candidates for the role of crown prince in the small Gulf state [File: Noufal Ibrahim/EPA]

‘Get out there’: Still battling COVID-19, Trump leaves hospital

US President Donald Trump, who has COVID-19, removes his mask after returning to the White House [Win McNamee/Getty Images/ AFP]