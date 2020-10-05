Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

‘We beat the virus again’: COVID restrictions in Auckland lifted

Easing of COVID-19 measures before midnight on Wednesday means there will be no limit on gatherings in Auckland.

Ardern's success in containing coronavirus has played a significant role in putting her firmly ahead in polls for a general election on October 17 [File: David Rowland/EPA]
Ardern's success in containing coronavirus has played a significant role in putting her firmly ahead in polls for a general election on October 17 [File: David Rowland/EPA]
5 Oct 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that coronavirus restrictions in Auckland would be lifted this week, as she expressed confidence the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country’s biggest city had been almost eliminated.

“It felt longer, and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year,” she said.

“But despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again.”

The city will move to alert level 1 before midnight on Wednesday, joining the rest of the country, with no new cases reported in the Auckland cluster for 10 consecutive days.

“There is now a 95-percent probability of the cluster being eliminated,” Ardern said at a news conference.

“COVID-19 will be with us for many months to come. But we should still mark these milestones.”

New Zealand, a nation of five million, appeared to have stamped out community transmission of COVID-19 earlier this year following a tough nationwide lockdown that was subsequently lifted.

The renewed Auckland outbreak, detected in August, was the biggest the country had seen, with 179 linked cases, and prompted Ardern to reinforce restrictions in Auckland.

October 17 general election

The easing of measures means there will be no 100-person limit on gatherings in Auckland, and no physical distancing rules in bars and restaurants.

The country recorded one new case on Monday, involving a New Zealander returning from overseas, taking its total number of confirmed cases to 1,499, including 25 deaths.

 

Ardern’s success in containing the coronavirus has played a significant role in putting her firmly ahead in polls for a general election on October 17.

Still, Ardern warned that success could not be taken for granted.

She pointed to a decline in the use of the official COVID-19 tracing app and falling virus test numbers.

“A resurgence of the virus is not our only worry, resurgence of complacency is right up there too,” Ardern said.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

Tasmanian devils back on Australian mainland after 3,000 years

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky releasing the Tasmanian devils into a wild sanctuary in mainland Australia after they went extinct 3,000 years ago [Wildark via AFP Photo]

India’s federal agency to probe Dalit woman’s gang rape and death

Demonstrators in New Delhi protest over the rape and death of the young Dalit woman [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Interpol ‘red notice’ for Thai Red Bull heir in fatal hit-and-run

In September, the government announced fresh charges against the fugitive Vorayuth for reckless driving causing death and for alleged cocaine use [File: Stringer/EPA]

Dozens of homes razed in New Zealand bushfires

Bush fires swept through the small community of Lake Ohau on New Zealand's South Island [Courtesy of Gary Kircher via AFP Photo]
Most Read

COVID-hit Trump back in hospital after drive to greet supporters

US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

People remove the debris from destroyed buildings in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan [AP Photo]

Doctors say Trump taking steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Aussies defy COVID limits and crowd Victoria’s beaches, parks

Victoria, emerging from a major winter spike in coronavirus cases, relaxed lockdown regulations last weekend but still allowed only five people from up to two households to congregate outside [File: William West/ AFP]