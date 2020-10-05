Live
News|Corruption

Maldives ex-VP Ahmed Adeeb sentenced to 20 years for corruption

Criminal Court charged Adeeb with embezzlement, money laundering and misuse of government authority among other offences.

Ahmed Adeeb pleaded guilty in September under a plea bargain [File: Sinan Hussain/AP Photo]
Ahmed Adeeb pleaded guilty in September under a plea bargain [File: Sinan Hussain/AP Photo]
5 Oct 2020

A court in the Maldives has sentenced former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb to 20 years in prison for corruption charges related to leasing tropical islands for hotel development.

The 38-year-old, who pleaded guilty last month under a plea bargain, was also fined $129,892 on Monday.

The Maldives Criminal Court charged Adeeb with embezzlement, money laundering and misuse of government authority among other offences, according to an order of Judge Hassan Saeed.

According to an asset recovery commission formed by the current government, the islands in the popular holiday destination were sold below-market prices. As a result, the government lost nearly $259m.

In his statement to the court, Adeeb said he was ready to cooperate to recover the missing money.

Last year, Maldivian police arrested Adeeb after he fled the Indian Ocean archipelago and sought asylum in India.

Adeeb, who became the Maldives’ youngest vice president in July 2015 at 33 years of age, suffered a spectacular fall from grace just months later following a mysterious blast on then-President Abdulla Yameen’s speedboat.

Yameen, who lost a 2018 presidential election and in 2019 was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering, escaped the explosion unharmed but his wife and two aides were injured.

Authorities in the Maldives swiftly moved to arrest Adeeb, and brought him to trial, first on charges of corruption relating to the theft of nearly $80m from state coffers from the lease of islands for tourism, and later on accusations of plotting to kill Yameen.

The following year, Adeeb was sentenced to a total of 33 years in jail in trials rights groups called unfair.

In May last year, an appeals court overturned the sentences against Adeeb and ordered retrials, citing political interference in the convictions. Prosecutors appealed the ruling in the money-laundering case, and the Supreme Court seized Adeeb’s passport pending a new decision.

He was released from house imprisonment in July 2019.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Germany ‘cautiously optimistic’ over efforts to end Libya war

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (right) said belligerents had recently switched from a military to political logic [Michael Kappeler/AFP]

Thousands of Syrians to leave Kurdish-run al-Hol camp

A view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria [Ali Hashisho/Reuters]

Canada rights organisations urge PM to dismantle far-right groups

People take part in an anti-racism protest outside the US Embassy in Ottawa, Ontario [File: Chris Wattie/Reuters]

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court opens new term

Activists gather outside the US Supreme Court as justices return to work for the first time since Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, while Senate Republicans pursue quick confirmation of President Donald Trump's conservative nominee to replace her [Leah Millis/Reuters]
Most Read

Trump says he’s returning to White House: US election live news

President Donald Trump has said he will return to the White House on Monday [Reuters]

‘It was sheer hatred’: The Indigenous woman taunted as she died

A woman smudges during a march in Montreal, Canada, to demand justice for Joyce Echaquan, an Indigenous woman who endured racist insults from hospital staff minutes before her death [Christinne Muschi/Reuters]

Iran’s delicate balancing act in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

A picture taken on April 24, 2018 shows Iranians shopping for carpets at the Bazaar in Tabriz in Iran's northwestern East-Azerbaijan province [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Key cities targeted in Armenian, Azeri shelling

The aftermath of recent shelling during the ongoing fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the disputed region's main city of Stepanakert [Davit Ghahramanyan / NKR Infocenter / AFP]