Live
News|Migration

Eight migrants drown after forced off boat by smugglers

The IOM said 12 others are missing while 14 survived the incident off Djibouti’s coast.

The IOM said some 2,000 migrants have arrived in Djibouti from Yemen in the past three weeks. [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
The IOM said some 2,000 migrants have arrived in Djibouti from Yemen in the past three weeks. [File: Nariman El-Mofty/AP]
5 Oct 2020

At least eight migrants have drowned and 12 are missing after human smugglers forced them off a boat near Djibouti, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Another 14 migrants survived and are receiving medical care, a statement said.

The migrants were all believed to be Ethiopians returning to the Horn of Africa after failing to reach Saudi Arabia via Yemen due to COVID-19 border closures.

The pandemic and the conflict in Yemen have made the journey to Gulf nations more dangerous, and some migrants have turned back.

“At least eight migrants have died and 12 are missing at sea after being forced off a boat by smugglers off the coast of Djibouti, Horn of Africa,” IOM spokesperson Yvonne Ndege said.

“According to eyewitness survivors, assisted by IOM, three smugglers violently forced the young men and women off the vessel while still at sea. Smugglers are known to exploit migrants on this route in this way, many having to pay or their families having to pay large sums to facilitate travel.”

Eight bodies washed ashore and were buried by authorities in Djibouti.

The IOM said some 2,000 migrants have arrived in Djibouti from Yemen in the past three weeks.

“This tragedy is a wake-up call,” added Ndege, warning that further tragedies could occur as hundreds of migrants are leaving Yemen every day on the precarious voyage by boat across the Bab al-Mandeb strait.

In 2017, up to 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia were “deliberately drowned” when a smuggler forced them into the sea off Yemen’s coast.

And in 2018, at least 30 refugees and migrants died when a boat capsized off Yemen, the survivors reporting gunfire.

More from News

Tasmanian devils back on Australian mainland after 3,000 years

Actors Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky releasing the Tasmanian devils into a wild sanctuary in mainland Australia after they went extinct 3,000 years ago [Wildark via AFP Photo]

‘We beat the virus again’: COVID restrictions in Auckland lifted

Ardern's success in containing coronavirus has played a significant role in putting her firmly ahead in polls for a general election on October 17 [File: David Rowland/EPA]

India’s federal agency to probe Dalit woman’s gang rape and death

Demonstrators in New Delhi protest over the rape and death of the young Dalit woman [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Interpol ‘red notice’ for Thai Red Bull heir in fatal hit-and-run

In September, the government announced fresh charges against the fugitive Vorayuth for reckless driving causing death and for alleged cocaine use [File: Stringer/EPA]
Most Read

COVID-hit Trump back in hospital after drive to greet supporters

US President Trump, who has COVID-19, waves to supporters on a brief drive outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated [Alex Edelman/AFP]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan says civilian killed in Ganja

People remove the debris from destroyed buildings in a residential area in Ganja, Azerbaijan [AP Photo]

Doctors say Trump taking steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Aussies defy COVID limits and crowd Victoria’s beaches, parks

Victoria, emerging from a major winter spike in coronavirus cases, relaxed lockdown regulations last weekend but still allowed only five people from up to two households to congregate outside [File: William West/ AFP]