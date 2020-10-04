Donald Trump’s video message from the hospital

After conflicting reports over his health, Trump spoke from the hospital where he is under treatment for COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump has released a video message on Twitter saying his health condition is “much better”, before adding that the next days “will be a test”.

Trump spoke on Saturday from his room at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he was admitted on Friday for coronavirus treatment.

“I came here I wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” the president said in the video. “We are working hard to get me all the way back, I have to be back because we still have to make America great again,” he added.