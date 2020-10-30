Live
4
Days until election day
News|US Elections 2020

Twitter unfreezes NY Post’s account after Republican backlash

Social media platform had frozen the newspaper’s ability to tweet after it published articles about Joe Biden’s son that Twitter said violated its hacked materials policy.

Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, have accused Twitter of anti-conservative bias in the lead-up to the November 3 United States elections [Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Republican leaders, including President Donald Trump, have accused Twitter of anti-conservative bias in the lead-up to the November 3 United States elections [Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
30 Oct 2020

Twitter has lifted a freeze on the New York Post newspaper’s account, the United States-based social media company said on Friday, after a backlash from legislators.

The company said it had changed its policy on hacked materials and the Post could once again send tweets from its account.

The social media platform had blocked the newspaper’s account on October 14 after it published articles about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, which Twitter said violated its hacked materials policy.

“We’re baaaaaaack,” the newspaper tweeted after its account was restored.

Earlier this week, Twitter’s Chief Executive Jack Dorsey drew fire from Republican lawmakers, who accused the company of selective censorship against conservatives.

Dorsey was among a group of social media company executives who were grilled by legislators over their handling of content in the lead-up to the November 3 US presidential elections, which pit President Donald Trump against Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The heads of Twitter, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc testified virtually during a hearing on Wednesday on whether to repeal a section of the Communications Decency Act that shields companies from liability over content posted on their platforms.

Republican leaders, including Trump himself, have accused the platforms of anti-conservative bias after Twitter and Facebook blocked a link to a New York Post story based on unverified emails about Biden and his son Hunter.

Twitter was wrong to block weblinks to an unverified political story, Dorsey said on October 16 as he responded to criticism over a decision to block links to the Biden story on its platform.

“Straight blocking of URLs was wrong, and we updated our policy and enforcement to fix,” Dorsey tweeted. “Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that.”

Republican lawmakers have slammed Twitter for its handling of the Biden story, with Senator Ted Cruz saying during Wednesday’s hearing that the company’s “conduct has by far been the most egregious” of all the platforms.

“Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear?” Cruz asked.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

US claims Iranian hackers accessed voter information

Stuart Davis, a director at one of cybersecurity company FireEye's subsidiaries, speaks to journalists about Iranian hacking techniques [File: Kamran Jebreili/AP Photo]

Malaysia’s Indigenous people question timber sustainability

Indigenous Penan women embrace in front of a Samling logging truck in the Upper Baram region of Sarawak [Fiona McAlpine / The Borneo Project]

Brazil VP contradicts Bolsonaro: ‘Of course’ we will buy vaccine

Brazil's vice president Hamilton Mourao contradicted President Jair Bolsonaro by saying 'the government will not run away' from the vaccine it has invested resources in producing [File: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters]

Accused Kenosha gunman Rittenhouse extradited to Wisconsin

The most serious charge Rittenhouse faces in Wisconsin is first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life prison sentence [Nam Y Huh/Pool via AP]
Most Read

Canada aims to bring in over 1.2 million immigrants over 3 years

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has made immigration a key pillar of its plan to boost the economy [File: Blair Gable/Reuters]

What’s the deal with the Hunter Biden email controversy?

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has faced questions about the business dealings of his son, Hunter [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

‘Madman’ digs for decades to bring water to dry Indian village

Laungi Bhuiya is now being hailed as the 'Water Man' and 'River Man' [Courtesy of Jai Prakash/Al Jazeera]

Tens of thousands of Muslims protest France’s ‘Islamophobia’

People set fire to France's flag in Peshawar, Pakistan, during a protest against the publication of Prophet Muhammad cartoons and comments by President Emmanuel Macron [Fayaz Aziz/Reuters]