Trump, Biden tackle key Midwestern states: US election live news

With four days left until election day, both campaigns are focusing on critical battleground states.

Four days until election day, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both campaigning in Midwestern battleground states.

Trump seizes on a message that the economy is recovering, a day after a report showed growth of 33 percent in the third quarter.

More than 83 million US citizens have cast ballots in early voting, over 60 percent of all ballots counted in 2016, the US Elections Project shows.

35 mins ago (14:55 GMT)

Texas early voting exceeds total of all 2016 ballots

Texans have already cast more ballots in the presidential election than they did during all of 2016, an unprecedented surge of early voting in a state that was once the country’s most reliably Republican, but may now be drifting toward battleground status.

More than 9 million ballots have been cast as of Friday morning in the nation’s second most-populous state, exceeding the 8,969,226 cast in 2016, according to officials tallies.

A staff member distributes water and snacks in front of the Democracy is Delicious food truck, powered by Pizza to the Polls and Uber Eats, in Houston, Texas [Michael Wyke/AP Images for Pizza to the Polls]

41 mins ago (14:49 GMT)

Biden working for votes ’til the last minute’

Biden says he does not “take anything for granted” as he launched into his busiest day of the general election campaign on Friday, with stops in three Upper Midwest states.

Biden will appear at drive-in rallies in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

While Iowa and Wisconsin are swing states that Trump won in 2016, Minnesota is one where Hillary Clinton was victorious.

Biden told reporters that he is “not concerned” about Minnesota. He said he was visiting the state because of its proximity to Iowa and Wisconsin, adding, “We’re gonna work for every single vote up ’til the last minute.”

46 mins ago (14:43 GMT)

Trump seizes on new economic data, releases new ads

Touting newly released data from the Commerce Department showing that the economy grew by an annualised rate of 33.1 percent in the third quarter – Trump releases two new advertisements.

Despite beating expectations, the new data leaves the economy 3.5 percent below where it was at the end of 2019.

Voters say the economy is one of the most important issues they are weighing during this presidential election. Roughly half of the 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic have been recovered, but new hiring is slowing.

46 mins ago (14:44 GMT)

Trump Minnesota rally capped at 250 at state insistence

Trump’s campaign says it will cap his planned rally in Rochester, Minnesota to 250 people – at the insistence of state and local officials.

The announcement comes as Trump’s campaign sought to shift the venue to a nearby business but ultimately reversed course and moved ahead with the rally at the airport.

Trump has packed thousands of supporters, most not wearing masks, into similar rallies across the country, despite the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“Thanks to the free speech-stifling dictates of Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, only the first 250 people will be admitted,” the campaign said in a statement.

Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden during a campaign stop at the Victory Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

46 mins ago (14:44 GMT)

Trump and Biden make duelling trips to battleground states

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will cross battleground states in the US Midwest, as they head into the final weekend before election day.

Trump will hold rallies on Friday in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, while Biden has planned stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa on his busiest day of campaigning during the general election race.

Michigan and Wisconsin were two of the three historically Democratic industrial states, along with Pennsylvania, that narrowly voted for the Republican Trump in 2016, delivering him an upset victory.

Minnesota, which has not voted for a Republican presidential candidate since 1972, is one of the few Democratic states that Trump is trying to flip this year.

