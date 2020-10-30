Live
News

Russian police kill teenager who stabbed officer in Tatarstan

Boy, 16, fatally shot after stabbing officer three times, authorities say.

Russia is one of several countries that has expressed solidarity with France after an attack in Nice [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]
Russia is one of several countries that has expressed solidarity with France after an attack in Nice [Evgenia Novozhenina/Reuters]
30 Oct 2020

A policeman in Russia’s central Tatarstan region fatally shot a teenage boy who had attacked a fellow officer with a knife.

The incident on Friday was being considered an attempted “terrorist” attack, authorities said.

After the policemen reached the 16-year-old, he began to threaten them with a knife, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

“The young man did not react to repeated demands to stop the unlawful acts. He actively resisted arrest, causing several knife wounds to one of the policemen,” the region’s interior ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what the teenager’s motive for such an attack was.

He stabbed the officer at least three times during the night-time attack in the town of Kukmor, Russia’s top investigative agency said in a statement.

“The other policeman, after warning shots, was forced to shoot to kill. As a result of the injuries, the attacker died before the arrival of medical personnel,” the Investigative Committee said.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that the boy had been attempting to set fire to a police station before the officers intervened.

The policeman is recovering in hospital.

The attack comes one day after a man stabbed three people to death in Nice, France, in what authorities are treating as a “terrorism” incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among many world leaders who expressed condolences to his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Tanzania’s incumbent president poised to be declared winner

Tanzania's incumbent President John Magufuli has pointed to the country's achievement of lower-middle-income status as one reason he deserves another term [File: Ericky Bonipache/AFP]

Ethiopia’s Tigray blocks general’s appointment in blow to Abiy

Under Abiy, Tigrayan leaders have complained of being unfairly targeted in corruption prosecutions, removed from top positions [File: Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Greenwald resigns from The Intercept citing censorship

Greenwald, one of the first journalists to report on the Edward Snowden documents on US mass surveillance, said he was leaving the website he started in 2014 with two other journalists [File: Ricardo Borges/AP]

Bolivia parliament approves charges against ex-interim president

A parliamentary commission spent months investigating incidents that took place between October and November 2019, which left about 30 dead [File: David Mercado/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Madman’ digs for decades to bring water to dry Indian village

Laungi Bhuiya is now being hailed as the 'Water Man' and 'River Man' [Courtesy of Jai Prakash/Al Jazeera]

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

What’s Turkey’s role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (left) chats with Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Three from India’s governing BJP party killed in Kashmir attack

Kashmiri rebel groups have intensified attacks since the region's semi-autonomous status was revoked last year [Mukhtar Khan/AP]