Live
News

Iran criticises Minsk group’s peace efforts over Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran official says international mediators have ‘no real desire to establish peace’ between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Rescuers carry an injured person to an ambulance after shelling allegedly by Armenian artillery during fighting in Ganja, Azerbaijan [Aziz Karimov/AP]
Rescuers carry an injured person to an ambulance after shelling allegedly by Armenian artillery during fighting in Ganja, Azerbaijan [Aziz Karimov/AP]
30 Oct 2020

Tehran, Iran – Iran has presented its ideas on how to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as it criticised efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group to bring peace to the South Caucasus.

Iranian deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, concluded a regional diplomatic tour on Thursday, in which he discussed Tehran’s plan to establish a sustainable truce after three previous ceasefire efforts brokered by Russia and the United States were immediately broken.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been locked in military conflict for more than a month over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, accuse each other of failing to adhere to the terms of the humanitarian truces.

Araghchi this week said the Minsk Group, founded nearly 30 years ago to resolve the long-standing conflict, and co-chaired by France, Russia, and the US, has failed in its mission.

“Some of the member countries of this group are not even in the region and their inefficiency has been proven,” Araghchi told the state-run IRNA.

“The foreign players of the Minsk Group – France and the US – are far away from the region and are disconnected from it not only politically, but emotionally and ethically, while having no real desire to establish peace in Karabakh.”

Details of Tehran’s plan have not been publicised, but the Islamic republic says it wishes to stop the bloodshed, especially among civilians.

Since September 27, more than 1,000 people have died on both sides, including several civilians.

Iran, which has borders with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, has repeatedly said it supports resolving the conflict through dialogue within the framework of international laws and through respecting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

According to several United Nations Security Council resolutions, the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is populated by a majority of Armenians, is officially Azerbaijani territory and under occupation.

In Moscow earlier this week, Araghchi talked to his Russian counterpart in what he called a “fruitful” meeting.

On Tuesday, the Iranian official was in Baku to meet top-level Azerbaijani officials including President Ilham Aliyev. He said the meeting with Aliyev, which lasted several hours, was “positive and constructive”.

On Thursday, Araghchi held talks with an Armenian delegation led by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in the last leg of his regional diplomatic tour.

Armenian officials said the country will consider Iran’s initiative to end the conflict.

More from News

American Voter: Arjun Rondla

American Voter Arjun Rondla's top election issue is the economy [Courtesy of Arjun Rondla via Twitter]

As tension rises, thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons

Demonstrators hold a sign reading 'Respect for our prophet is respect for all mankind' during a demonstration in Ankara [File: Adem Altan/AFP]

Move over, toxic bosses: Politics has US workers wanting to quit

A survey of 3,000 US workers found 42 percent had considered quitting a job because of their co-workers' political views [File: Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo]

Trump vs Biden: The bookmakers’ $1bn election

Republican Party candidate Donald Trump is once again the outsider, with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden the favourite with GVC's gaming brands [Rajanish Kakade/AP]
Most Read

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits western Turkey, Greece

Residents and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, on Friday [Tuncay Dersinlioglu/Reuters]

What’s Turkey’s role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (left) chats with Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

‘Madman’ digs for decades to bring water to dry Indian village

Laungi Bhuiya is now being hailed as the 'Water Man' and 'River Man' [Courtesy of Jai Prakash/Al Jazeera]

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]