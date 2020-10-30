Live
News

Corbyn ‘very disappointed’ over Labour suspension

Jeremy Corbyn, who has represented Labour in Parliament since 1983, was suspended following his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party.

Corbyn said the anti-Semitism report's findings were 'dramatically overstated' [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
Corbyn said the anti-Semitism report's findings were 'dramatically overstated' [File: Peter Nicholls/Reuters]
30 Oct 2020

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the opposition Labour Party, has said he is “very shocked and very disappointed” after being suspended from the party.

Corbyn, who has represented the Labour Party in Parliament since 1983, was suspended on Thursday following his response to a report into anti-Semitism in the party.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report found that the party was responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act.

The report said there were failings by Labour’s leadership and political interference into complaints. It found the party responsible for acts of harassment and discrimination.

Corbyn said its findings were “dramatically overstated”.

Anti-Semitism had “no place” in the Labour Party, Corbyn told reporters. “I’ve opposed it and racism, in all its forms, all my life.”

In a Facebook post, Corbyn called his suspension a result of “political intervention”, adding that he believes the problem can be “resolved amicably”.

Prospects of ‘civil war’

Labour officials on Friday urged members to stand united against anti-Semitism, appealing against a renewal of a “civil war” within the party following Corbyn’s suspension.

New leader Keir Starmer, whose viewpoint is considered more centrist compared with left-wing Corbyn, called the report a “day of shame” for Labour, as he promised to implement its recommendations in full.

Starmer told Sky News he was “disappointed” in Corbyn, whose angry supporters in the party and trade unions are rallying behind him.

“I don’t want a split in the Labour Party. I stood as leader of the Labour Party on the basis that I would unite the party, but also that I would tackle anti-Semitism,” Starmer said.

“The leader of the Labour Party should now not comment any further, let the process take its course,” Starmer said, while stressing he opposed “purging” anyone.

Source : News Agencies
More from News

Dogs are humans’ oldest friends, new study reveals

The scientists found that all dogs probably share common ancestry "from a single ancient, now-extinct wolf population" [File: Sajjad Hussain//AFP]

US House race to watch: Darrell Issa vs Ammar Campa-Najjar

Republican Darrell Issa, a Lebanese American, was once the richest member of Congress [File: Gregory Bull/AP]

Georgia vote: What you need to know about the October 31 election

More than 3.5 million Georgian citizens are eligible to vote in the October 31 elections [Flie: David Mdzinarishvili/Reuters]

Muslim and Arab Americans aim to grow their ranks in US House

US Representative Ilhan Omar leaving after a campaign event with Democratic 2020 US presidential candidate and US Senator Bernie Sanders in Manchester, New Hampshire, US [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Most Read

What’s Turkey’s role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (left) chats with Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following a signing ceremony in Istanbul June 26, 2012 [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]

‘Madman’ digs for decades to bring water to dry Indian village

Laungi Bhuiya is now being hailed as the 'Water Man' and 'River Man' [Courtesy of Jai Prakash/Al Jazeera]

France church attack: What we know so far

Police block access to the Notre-Dame de l'Assomption Basilica in Nice [Valery Hache/AFP]

Muslims have ‘right to punish’ French, says Malaysia’s Mahathir

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad says he believes in freedom of expression but it should not be used to insult others [File: Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]